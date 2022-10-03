Men facing gun charges in Hazleton
Hazleton Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man with a gun in the area of East Broad and North Wyoming Streets. A short time later officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the earlier report and it was pulled over near North Laurel and West Oak Streets. Police found two men inside identified as Randy Marte-Montano and Stalin Reyes-Peraltra. In the vehicle they found two weapons, one identified as a handgun previously reported stolen by PSP Hazleton and another identified as a ghost gun. Both men now face charges of carrying a firearm without a license.
Comments / 1