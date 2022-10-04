Gainesville woman attacked ex with meat cleaver, deputies say

CRISTAL HERNANDEZ

A Gainesville woman was accused Sunday of attacking her ex with a meat cleaver, according to authorities.

Cristal Hernandez, 28, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Hernandez and her ex, a 31-year-old man, were in an argument around 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in her garage on Butterworth Lane. Booth did not know what the argument was about

Booth said Hernandez hit the man on the arm with a meat cleaver causing serious injuries, though Booth did not have further details on the extent of his injuries.

The 31-year-old man drove himself to the New Holland Shopping Center parking lot. The man had contacted a family member and said he was “feeling rough,” which caused him to pull over, Booth said,

The family member called law enforcement about his location, and Hall County Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, deputies found Hernandez at her home and interviewed her before arresting her early Monday morning.

Hernandez was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she remains with no bond.

Booth said there were conflicting reports about whether the man was Hernandez’s ex-boyfriend or ex-husband.