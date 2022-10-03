Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
KRMS Radio
Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Portland man seriously injured during head-on crash with tractor
A Callaway County man suffers serious injuries when he drives into the path of an oncoming combine. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joseph DeBrodie, 79, of Portland, was driving on Highway 94 near Steedman, crossing the Auxvasse Creek bridge, just before noon Wednesday, when he crossed the centerline and struck the tractor head on.
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash
A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a collision with a car in west Columbia. The post Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly
MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman pushed from Highway 63 bridge dies; Columbia man arrested
A woman died hours after she was found in a wooded area off Highway 63 on Tuesday night and police say they arrested the man who pushed her on suspicion of murder. The post Woman pushed from Highway 63 bridge dies; Columbia man arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
Columbia police identify woman who died after fall from bridge
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested for allegedly shooting another man, engaging in standoff with police
A Rolla man is behind bars for allegedly shooting another man several times, then engaging in a standoff with police. The Rolla Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive just after 6:00 Wednesday night for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned that two men had been fighting, and one man pulled a gun and shot at the other man several times before fleeing on foot.
kwos.com
Woman dies after being pushed off a Columbia bridge
Columbia Police are seeking FIRST DEGREE murder charges against a Columbia parolee accused of throwing a woman to her death from a bridge over Highway 63, near Clark lane. CPD spokesman Christian Tabak says the female victim was thrown from the 63 bridge at about 6:45 Tuesday evening, near the Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. Tabak says the victim was found in a wooded area beneath Highway 63 and was immediately transported to University Hospital, where she received extensive trauma care. She died a few hours later and her name hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives. Tabak identifies the suspect as 31-year-old Jessie Williams, who was paroled from prison in August after serving about four years of a seven year sentence for stabbing a homeless man. Columbia Police captured Williams after witnesses provided a detailed description. Tabak says Williams resisted police, when they arrived.
3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
lakeexpo.com
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
Columbia man accused of firing gun into the air while intoxicated
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested after he was accused of shooting a gun into the air Wednesday night. According to the Columbia Police Department, Austin Wood, 22, allegedly fired a gun multiple times while he was intoxicated in the 2400 block of East Nifong Boulevard. No injuries were reported, but damage to The post Columbia man accused of firing gun into the air while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
