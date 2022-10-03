Read full article on original website
Arlie Everett Plunk, Jr. and Billie Joann Plunk
Arlie Everett Plunk, Jr. (89) and Billie Joann Plunk (83) of Bay Springs, Mississippi were both lost in a tragic car accident Tuesday, September 27, 2022, near the town of Roswell, New Mexico. Their untimely demise ends a 68 year long love story. They were lifelong members of the Bay...
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
Lewis T. "Buster" Ishee
Lewis T. "Buster" Ishee gained his angel wings on October 2, 2022 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, Laurel, MS on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the service following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery on Lower Myrick Road with Bro. Larry Sappington officiating the service. Mr. Ishee is a member of Antioch Methodist Church in Laurel, MS.
Kathryn Fern Waldrup Barefoot
Kathryn Fern Waldrup Barefoot, 88, of Laurel passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 6, 1934 in Louin, MS to Frank and Irene Waldrup. Fern attended Louin High where she lettered in basketball and lead her team to many championships. Fern married Eric Thurman...
Mayor Magee signs Domestic Violence Proclamation; takes a stand against abuse situations
Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Laurel Police Department, and multiple other local agencies gathered Thursday morning as Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the City of Laurel. “As everyone knows, October is set aside for Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said...
Laurel to rename two of its fire stations after Jones and Owens
The City of Laurel is renaming two of its fire stations in honor of two local residents who contributed to the community. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the late Laurel Councilman Manuel Jones and longtime laurel educator Dr. Eugene Owens.
Dorothy J. Thomas
The visitation for Mrs. Dorothy J. Thomas will be held at Bay Springs Funeral Home Saturday October 8, 2022 from 9:15 until 10:15 AM. The graveside services will be held at Hopewell Sylvarena Church Cemetery, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Rev. Vincent Shelby officiating. Mrs. Dorothy J. Thomas...
West Jones shuts out South Jones; Holmes' three-touchdown performance highlights rivalry game
Another chapter in the West Jones vs. South Jones rivalry was inked into the books, with the Mustangs capturing a shutout and a freshman running back accounting for three scores in one half. “We found him a bit ago after our starter rolled his ankle a couple of weeks ago....
LPD makes three separate drug busts in two days
The Laurel Police Department has been hot on the trail of suspects using narcotics, as they made three arrests in the span of two days all involving narcotics. “On Monday, Officer Tammie Myers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th. Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, Officer...
Tornadoes edge Panthers Between the Bricks
Stout defense was on full display last Friday as the Laurel Tornadoes faced the Brookhaven Panthers between the bricks. Both defenses made statements in the opening quarter by forcing several three-and-outs deep into their opponent’s territory. For the Tornadoes, it was senior Linebacker Jeremy Porter who was all over...
Ellisville new budget offers employee raises with no tax increase
Officials in the City of Ellisville began operating under its new budget for the city’s fiscal year on October 1. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen formally adopted the City of Ellisville’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget and tax millage rate during a meeting in September. According to officials, the...
