The City of Laurel is renaming two of its fire stations in honor of two local residents who contributed to the community. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the late Laurel Councilman Manuel Jones and longtime laurel educator Dr. Eugene Owens.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO