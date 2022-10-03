Read full article on original website
Louisiana man gets 8 years in newspaper carrier attack
LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man convicted for his role in an attack on a newspaper carrier has been sentenced to eight years behind bars, the maximum sentence allowed. Jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James, 33, of DeRidder, guilty in August of beating Woodie Blanks, 67, after he had just delivered a newspaper to the doorstep of James' grandfather in Rosepine.
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center...
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
Florida grateful for help, but sent Indiana Guard home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After Hurricane Ian struck Florida's southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion early Wednesday at a retirement home north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon. Emergency crews were called just after midnight to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Hoax shooting calls across South Carolina upend school day
Columbia, S.C. (AP) — A wave of hoax emergency calls about school shootings across South Carolina sent hundreds of police officers into schools on Wednesday as scared students hid behind locked classroom doors. The calls affected more than a dozen districts from Charleston to Greenville. At least one 911...
Neil Sperry: Give Southern magnolias time to bloom
DEAR NEIL: Based on your recommendation I purchased two Teddy Bear magnolias three years ago. They bloomed the first year, but they have not flowered the past two years. They have formed buds, but the buds never opened. Is it a soil pH issue?. Teddy Bear is an outstanding dwarf...
WVa tire collection events scheduled for October, November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next. A total of 13 events are scheduled. They are being held by the state Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. October events are in Logan County on Friday and Oct....
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. The Office of the Attorney General initially brought the lawsuit against...
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million. The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.
No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Jurors are scheduled to return...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. September 29, 2022. Walz, Ellison haven’t helped Minnesotans understand Feeding Our Future mistakes. It’s bad enough that Minnesotans were hit with the sickening news that millions of dollars that should have gone to feed poor children during the pandemic instead allegedly were siphoned off by the very groups charged with distributing the funds.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Lessons from Hurricane Ian that Florida must heed. Every time a major hurricane approaches landfall in Florida, one question dominates most people’s minds, no matter how much outward bravado they may show. Is this the big one?. By...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 4, 2022. Editorial: Welcome progress on SC broadband expansion. In these highly polarized times, it’s always welcome to see South Carolina’s top Republican and Democratic officials come together to mark a bit of progress they worked together to achieve. It’s doubly welcome when the progress is on something as important as expanding internet access to S.C. communities that lack it.
Chaney calls for regulation amid hospital-insurer dispute
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi insurance commissioner says lawmakers should consider more regulation on insurance network procedures as a dispute continues between the state's largest insurance provider and largest hospital. Commissioner Mike Chaney spoke to the state House and Senate insurance committees Monday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal...
Maryland gubernatorial candidate pays $21,000 water bill
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said. The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
Tennessee's 208th Medical Company returns from overseas
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — More than 50 Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers returned to Tennessee this week from a nearly yearlong deployment in the Middle East. The soldiers are from the 208th Medical Company, based in Smyrna. It is composed of a range of medical professionals, including combat medics, dentists, physicians and behavioral health specialists, according to a news release from the guard.
Mixed results for Idaho sockeye salmon return this year
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736...
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Daily News/Inquirer. September 28, 2022. Editorial: The shooting at Roxborough High and the absurd state law that limits local gun safety measures. Because of Pennsylvania’s preemption laws, city officials are left with a set of meager tools to address gun safety. It should come as no surprise that...
