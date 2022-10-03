ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
thetrek.co

CDT Day 83-88: Peace Out C-O, Hello New Mexico

Brr, frozen tent. I talk to the motorcyclists before I take off in the morning and find out they rode here from Canada. It took them 10 days. It took me 83. I feel dumb. I watch them drink coffee out of real cups and lounge around, waiting for the sun to hit to dry their tents out. No rush, they could wait until noon and still pass me within 30 minutes. I say bye and have a cold morning walking through the canyon. But once I climb out I start to warm up and the views are stunning.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse...
SPORTS
thetrek.co

Adventures (and Misadventures) in Washington – Part 2

Let’s see, where did we last leave off? Right—the magical Alpine Lakes Wilderness…. Not caught up? Read Part 1 of the adventure here. The day me and Caesar set off into Alpine Lakes was by no means easy, but there’s something about epic views that seems to lessen the struggle to some degree. Luckily for us, the views on this day were in no short supply.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love

Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Weather Forecasts#Smartphone App
24/7 Wall St.

The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked

Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
MILITARY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jaguar Drags Away Massive Crocodile on River Bank

The wildlife we see in nature can be brutal…after all, it’s all about survival of the fittest. This is exactly what we see in one intense video clip shared on Instagram recently. It’s a moment of savage no-holds-barred hunting by a fierce jaguar as the feline pulls a massive crocodile from the water. Dragging it away along the riverbank to certain doom.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Hiking
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Turkeys Knock on the Door at Arizona’s Chiricahua National Monument

Fall is here and with it come the turkeys! Many people all across the country are likely to notice these guys venturing out and about in one way or another. It’s the time of year that turkeys emerge, gathering in a variety of areas in the wilderness, throughout the countryside. Some are even trekking into rural or urban neighborhoods from time to time. And, as one hilarious video shows, a few turkeys have chosen to visit some of our nation’s national parks – even if it’s after hours!
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace

For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
MILITARY
Saurabh

The tallest mountain in the world is in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy