Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
CDT Day 83-88: Peace Out C-O, Hello New Mexico
Brr, frozen tent. I talk to the motorcyclists before I take off in the morning and find out they rode here from Canada. It took them 10 days. It took me 83. I feel dumb. I watch them drink coffee out of real cups and lounge around, waiting for the sun to hit to dry their tents out. No rush, they could wait until noon and still pass me within 30 minutes. I say bye and have a cold morning walking through the canyon. But once I climb out I start to warm up and the views are stunning.
backpacker.com
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse...
thetrek.co
Adventures (and Misadventures) in Washington – Part 2
Let’s see, where did we last leave off? Right—the magical Alpine Lakes Wilderness…. Not caught up? Read Part 1 of the adventure here. The day me and Caesar set off into Alpine Lakes was by no means easy, but there’s something about epic views that seems to lessen the struggle to some degree. Luckily for us, the views on this day were in no short supply.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked
Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Condors take flight near Grand Canyon, but lead ammo could ground the species
Chris Parrish, the CEO and president of the nonprofit Peregrine Fund, stands in front of a towering red rock backdrop. Shielded by his khaki-colored cowboy hat and wraparound sunglasses, his boots lightly dusted in Mars-like sandstone, he grips a microphone in his left hand and greets a crowd where usually there wouldn't be one. Opposite...
WATCH: Jaguar Drags Away Massive Crocodile on River Bank
The wildlife we see in nature can be brutal…after all, it’s all about survival of the fittest. This is exactly what we see in one intense video clip shared on Instagram recently. It’s a moment of savage no-holds-barred hunting by a fierce jaguar as the feline pulls a massive crocodile from the water. Dragging it away along the riverbank to certain doom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don't call it the circus: Mountain unicycling is serious business in Colorado
You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says Walter Williams. “And the kid will...
Young Deer High Dives From A 100-Foot Bridge… Miraculously Sticks The Landing
Well, this deer may qualify for the wildlife Olympics after this performance. Wildlife can be so funny… unintentionally. They tend to get themselves in some interesting predicaments, that’s for sure. Whether it’s curiosity, fear, confusion, or the fact that most of ’em just aren’t that smart.
Cat & Mule Deer Buck Have The Time Of Their Lives With Each Other In Canada
Not gonna lie, I’m fully convinced now that cats aren’t scared of anything. I mean c’mon, they scale trees, houses, and just about anything they can jump up on, even though it’s borderline creepy. But not only are they not afraid of heights…. They’re also not...
Crew-5 takes off on time, with a hair’s breadth scare just for good measure
The SpaceX Crew-5 mission launched at exactly noon Eastern Standard Time from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida USA. It took 12 minutes to reach orbit, traveling at more than the speed of sound. The Dragon Crew. The Crew-5 flight crew was manned by NASA Astronauts...
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
WATCH: Wild Turkeys Knock on the Door at Arizona’s Chiricahua National Monument
Fall is here and with it come the turkeys! Many people all across the country are likely to notice these guys venturing out and about in one way or another. It’s the time of year that turkeys emerge, gathering in a variety of areas in the wilderness, throughout the countryside. Some are even trekking into rural or urban neighborhoods from time to time. And, as one hilarious video shows, a few turkeys have chosen to visit some of our nation’s national parks – even if it’s after hours!
20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace
For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
The tallest mountain in the world is in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.
Comments / 0