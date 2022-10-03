Read full article on original website
Mary Jo Prien
Mary Jo Prien, age 80, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe. She was born on November 21, 1941 the daughter of Ted and Margaret (Baumbauer) Thayer in Wabash, Indiana. Mary Jo’s mother passed away from Leukemia when Mary Jo was very young. She was raised by her father and step-mother, Silvia; and spent every summer from childhood until graduation from high school with her grandmother, Josephine Thayer in Peru, Indiana. She loved her grandmother and her days and friends in Peru.
Larry Brackett
Larry Brackett, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was born on Nov. 29, 1941, in Jefferson, Wis., the son of Frank and Lucille “Margaret” (Nehmer) Brackett. Larry graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army. He...
Patricia Ann Hall
Patricia Ann Hall, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. There will be no services as was her wish. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Patricia's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Henry Darrell Jorgenson
Henry Darrell Jorgenson, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 following a long illness. Darrell was born on October 27, 1933 in Dodgeville to Henry and Phyllis (McBoyle) Jorgenson. He worked at John Deere before venturing out on his own. He drove semi, then farmed, owned a whitewashing company, was a Mineral Point Police Officer and his favorite job was driving school bus for the Iowa-Grant Schools for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed antique tractors, competing with his hunting dogs and snowmobiling. He enjoyed everything relating to horses, especially trail riding with friends. Gathering over coffee or a meal to share stories with family and neighbors was something he truly treasured.
Kathleen “Kay” Kruse
POYNETTE – Kathleen “Kay” Kruse, age 79, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 29, 2022. She was born in Madison, WI on February 23, 1943, to parents Kenneth and Mary Lu (Brady) Meehan. Kay was a 1961 graduate of Middleton High School...
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, surrounded by loved ones. Kurt graduated from Madison East High School and worked several jobs since the age of 14. He started working as a tow truck driver for Schmidt’s Towing and that lead into diesel mechanic jobs from Terra Engineering & Construction Corp. to the City of Madison, to International Trucks.
John Forrest Jordan
John Forrest Jordan, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Belmont Nursing Home, Madison. He was born on July 16, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Carroll and Beverly (Bryant) Jordan. John graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1977, followed by Pierce...
Sandra Jane Smith
Madison-Sandra Jane Smith, born on October 26th, 1936, in Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. The daughter of Major General Phillips Waller Smith, Sr., and Veronica Bernadette McVeigh. She grew up in many states being in a military family and graduated high school in 1954 from Paris American HS in Paris, France. She received a B.S. in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She completed advanced graduate coursework throughout her lifetime in many different disciplines. She entered the United States Air Force as an Officer in 1959 to begin her long life of service starting with her service to her country and was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. She then began to serve her family devotedly and wholeheartedly for the rest of her life. She had over 20 years of purchasing manager experience, with Heurikon Corporation as a purchasing manager and then she performed duties as the Dane County Purchasing Manager. She was awarded Public Relations Person of the Year in 1986-1987 and Professional Development Person of the Year in 1994. She enjoyed traveling the world her whole life and visited many places, a few favorites were Egypt, Dubai, and New Zealand. Her smile would light up a room; coupled with her unique sense of humor and the never-ending stories of her adventures, warmed hearts. She cherished spending time and doing things with her friends and had a knack for winning at gambling. She shared her vivaciousness of learning and lifetime dedication to improving the lives of thousands of children throughout her years including multiple volunteer teaching trips with the children of the Indigenousness Bara in Australia, decades at the Masonic Learning Center and as a substitute teacher with a special focus on students with special needs in the Madison area schools for 25 years. She treasured her role, giving back to her community as an Aquatic program leader and teaching warm water aerobics at Harbor Athletic Club for 25 years. She had authored and published several articles in national publications. She was the president of Kappa Alpha Theta Alumna Club and served on its advisory board for several decades, she enjoyed her area and regional bridge groups where she earned the level of Ruby Life Master and acquired a vast number of friends that continued to enhance her life daily. She was a proud member of the Women of the Air Force program enjoying many trips to their reunions throughout her years. Her most memorable day of her life was her recent trip with the Badger Honor Flight for Veterans in May 2022 to Washington D.C. She is survived by her children Susanna Vee Weeks of Pineville, LA and Brett William Shropshire of Reno, NV and her sister Ann S. Hartman of Madison, WI; she has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the best group of life-long friends that anyone could ask for that will continue to feel her great loss. She was proceeded in death by her children Keith Richard Shropshire, Kent Robert Shropshire; her parents Maj. General Phillips W. Smith Sr., Veronica B. McVeigh; her sister Veronica S. Koss and her brother Phillips W. Smith, Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 13th, 2022, from 1-4 pm at The Vintage Brewing Company; 674 S. Whitney Way Madison, WI; with a Military honors ceremony at 2 pm. A special appreciation and gratitude for the entire staff of the VA Medical Hospital in Madison for their awesome care. In Lieu of flowers, PLEASE donate, in her name, to her favorite charity: The Badger Honor Flight for Veterans; 608-616-0243:www.badgerhonorflight.org; ATTN: Treasurer, PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.
Lori Lee Seely
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Lori Lee Seely, age 64, passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was welcomed into this world on April 13, 1958, the daughter of Norman and Beverly (Carlson) Seely. Lori was born with an imperfect heart, but it was the heart of a fighter. Her first surgery was when she was only 6 months old. There have been many health issues in her years.
Arthur John Hanson, Jr.
Dodgeville – Arthur John Hanson, Jr. of Dodgeville passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – he was 72. Born in Berwyn, IL on June 24, 1950, and was raised in Northbrook, IL. He attended Loyola Academy and went on to work for UPS in Illinois before relocating to Dodgeville in 1979 to start a business. As a Master Plumber and Culligan Man, Art spent 39 years serving the area community. He contributed to many causes over the years and couldn’t go anywhere without running into a customer or striking up a conversation with someone.
Jason Richard Lewis
Brooklyn – Jason Lewis, age 45, of Brooklyn, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1977, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Charles Lewis and Susan (Robinson) Lewis. Jason graduated from Oregon High School in 1996. He married Fonda Kernen Lewis on June...
Prost! brings Munich to Madison
Prost! opened its doors on September 17, the first official day of Oktoberfest in Munich. In just its first weekend — and in true Wisconsin spirit — guests drank the East Washington Avenue newcomer out of brew. “We prepped for a busy weekend of beer drinking,” says owner...
Coach of the Week: Middleton’s Becky Halverson
MIDDLETON, Wis. — After winning a sectional title on Monday, Middleton advanced to the state girls golf tournament for the 11th straight season. And this group knew they could do it, because they visualized it. Before every shot Becky Halverson asks her Cardinals to visualize success and it’s been working on and off the course.
Doris Smith Wells
Doris Smith Wells died at home in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 1, 2022. Born August 9, 1934, in Palatka, Florida, her parents were Ira Sylvester Smith and Maude Viola Ragin, both from the Palatka, Florida area. Doris graduated from Palatka High School and maintained friendships in Palatka all her life....
Good bones make beautiful art
Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, D.C. Wilson spent a lot of time in the woods and saw animal bones in nature. But it wasn’t until six years ago that she started her own personal collection. “Being from the north and being from the woods, you would just...
Meet our Pet of the Week: Pumpkin Spice
You can learn more about Pumpkin Spice and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org.
Badgers speak for the first time since the firing of Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and John Torchio spoke to the media for the first time since Paul Chryst was fired. During the 10-minute interview session, the Badgers used the words “shocked” and “upset” to describe their emotions, while Allen...
Badger Blueprint: McIntosh’s midseason coaching change sends shockwaves throughout football program
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin take a look at the timing of the firing of Paul Chryst and if the interim head coaching role will become permanent for Jim Leonhard. The guys also...
