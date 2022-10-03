Read full article on original website
Plan your trip to the mountains, fall color should soon be vibrant
If you haven’t already, go ahead and book your trip to the mountains of the Appalachian Highlands. Fall color is about to boom in the region’s highest elevations. “Any time over the next three weeks that you can sneak in a mountain drive, it should not disappoint,” said Travis Watson, the campus arborist at East Tennessee State University.
Vic Harrison
“In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.” John 14: 2-4 KJV.
Enjoy some ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ next weekend at the Bonnie Kate
The Bonnie Kate Theater opened in 1926 and many older residents of the community surely hold fond memories of the theater’s glory days. Now, after several years of renovation work, the Bonnie Kate will once again open its doors to spotlight a classic play, thanks to a new organization created to support artistic skill in the local community.
Top Things to Know – ETSU vs. VMI
JOHNSON CITY – With a heartbreaking loss to No. 10 Chattanooga now in the rear view mirror, ETSU football moves forward in hopes of finding its first Southern Conference win this Saturday against VMI in Lexington, Va. Before Saturday’s showdown, here are the Top Things to Know brought to...
Carter County Outlaws to perform at Jiggy Ray’s
Live at Jiggy Ray’s this Friday, Oct. 7, will be the Carter County Outlaws Band. Show starts at 7 p.m. Come on out for some great food and great music. Jiggy Ray’s is located at 610 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Linda Bass Street
Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell and his wife Reba and sister, Pat Hicks.
JRT Theatre to host auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the upcoming production of ON GOLDEN POND Sunday and Monday, Oct. 16 – 17, at 7 p.m., at the theater. The auditions will include cold reads from the script. ON GOLDEN POND will run Jan. 20-Feb. 5, 2023, and rehearsals will begin in mid-November.
Denise Stine
Denise Stine, 63, Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton. She was born July 10, 1959 in Chambersburg, Pa. Denise was a graduate of Shippensburg Senior High School and Shippensburg University. She had lived in Elizabethton for the past eight years. She was retired as a Budget Analyst with the United States Government.
Myra Denise Hale
Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
Façade rehabilitation grants for downtown available again
Some of Elizabethton’s local downtown businesses will be getting a facelift in the coming months. Applications for this year’s Façade Rehabilitation Grant Program were made available on Monday, Oct. 3, during Elizabethton’s public information meeting at city hall. The City of Elizabethton announced the program’s return in September after the grant program was a success in 2021. Local shops including Riverside Taphouse, Tangles Hair Salon, and the Bonnie Kate Theater benefitted from the initiative.
ETSU hosting Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus. Current ETSU students and area high school seniors are invited to attend...
E-T Constables Association graduates 54 constables at in-service training
A total of 54 constables, including two Carter County constables, completed the annual in-service training conducted in September at the Hamblen County Courthouse in Morristown. Chief Training Officer Ken Potter said numerous topics were covered, including child abuse, domestic violence, officer survival, use of force, de-escalation of force, active shooter,...
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for Nov. 8 Election
Carter County residents who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. “In the upcoming election, Carter County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot for Governor, Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, the 1st Congressional District and Governor, Tennessee Senate 3rd District and Tennessee House 3rd and 4th Districts and also the Municipal Elections if you live within the city limits, of Elizabethton, Johnson City, and Watauga” said Administrator of Elections, Tracy Tanner- Harris. “To cast a ballot in this election, you must register to vote.”
Senior Citizens Bus Trip
Some members of the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center and other area seniors recently enjoyed a bus trip to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The trip took them through 11 states, and along the way, they visited the JFK Museum, Eastham Windmill, toured the Outer Cap, the JFK Memorial Park, and traveled by ferry on the Steamship Authority to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. They hope to do more trips next year, which will be posted.
Simmons five goals propel Lady Cyclones past Morristown East (With Video)
Junior forward Kaiya Simmons scored five goals and fellow forward Mollie Johnson had three assists as the Lady Cyclones (6-8-1 overall) earned an 8-2 non-conference victory over Morristown East on Monday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium. “Mollie always finds me when I’m open,” Simmons said. “We have a real young...
