Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) What started as a means of preservation, adobo is now considered the "National Dish of the Philippines." Due to the geographical makeup of the Philippines, adobo varies slightly from region to region but what most Filipinos agree on is that the main ingredients consist of soy sauce (or salt), vinegar, and garlic. Black peppercorns and bay leaves are also key. The main proteins used are chicken or pork or a combination of the two. You can make squid or vegetable versions as well.

