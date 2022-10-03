ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVndw_0iK5Bshg00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Monday launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, ensures the release of footage in some critical incidents and restricts the use of so-called no-knock warrants.

The announcement comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched a task force last year aimed at further building trust between law enforcement and the public. It also follows an executive order from President Joe Biden that focused on federal law enforcement agencies and required them to review and revise policies on use of force.

The policies apply to the thousands of law enforcement officers who work for the Interior Department, in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. The agency has about 3,100 permanent law enforcement officers.

While some federal agencies have already started launching body camera programs – including some park rangers, park police officers and Fish and Wildlife officers – the federal government has lagged behind many local police departments whose officers have been using body cameras for years.

One of the new policies specifically requires all Interior Department law enforcement officers who are patrolling or engaging with the public to carry body-worn cameras and sets out the department’s intent to expedite the public release of video after an incident that results in serious injury or death.

Under the policy, officers or agents are required to activate the body-worn cameras “at the earliest possible opportunity of an interaction and should capture as much of the event as possible, starting with the decision to engage an individual or vehicle.” The camera should remain running until the event is over, the policy states.

The policy says the Interior Department “will strive to expedite the public release” of footage after incidents that involve “serious bodily injury or death in order to promote transparency and accountability.”

The Interior Department's law enforcement arms have faced scrutiny in recent years, particularly the U.S. Park Police who were faulted in an inspector general's report after officers used smoke grenades and pepper balls to clear racial justice protesters from an area in front of the White House in 2020. The agency also faced scrutiny over its lack of cameras after two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia in November 2017.

Another of the policies restricts the use of “no-knock” warrants, which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence. A no-knock warrant, as its name implies, is an order from a judge that allows police to enter a home without prior notification to the residents, such as ringing a doorbell or banging on the door. In most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a search warrant.

The updated policy – similar to the policy implemented by the Justice Department for its officers last year – follows the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a no-knock warrant and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.

The policy curtails the use of no-knock entries to instances where announcing the presence of federal officers “would create an imminent threat of physical violence to the agent and/or another person,” the Interior Department said. It also requires agents to first obtain approval from supervisors and a federal prosecutor before seeking a no-knock warrant.

The new policies also provide additional guidance on use of force incidents, laying out that its policy would meet or exceed the policies set out by the Justice Department. It also requires the law enforcement agencies to collect and report data about the number of use of force incidents and reiterates a ban on carotid restraints and chokeholds, except when deadly force has been authorized.

“Every single day across the country, the Interior Department’s law enforcement officers risk their lives to safeguard our communities, public lands and waters, and critical resources,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau. “In reforming policing practices, the Department is helping strengthen the unique connection that law enforcement officers have with the communities that they serve and move the nation forward towards community-focused law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
960 The Ref

Families separated at border push back on new evaluations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Parents suing after being separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border are pushing back against a Justice Department effort to require additional psychological evaluations to measure how much the U.S. policy traumatized them, court documents show. The effect of the Trump-era policy that...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity on Friday night in their only expected debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a Raleigh cable television...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Dept#Black People#The Interior Department#Bureau Of Land Management#The National Park Service
960 The Ref

All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — With Ben Sasse apparently ready to resign his Nebraska U.S. Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, speculation is rampant that his temporary replacement could be Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts, who like Sasse is a Republican, would otherwise be out...
NEBRASKA STATE
960 The Ref

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Info expected to emerge slowly in hospital chain cyberattack

CHICAGO — (AP) — Details of an apparent cyberattack on one of the largest health systems in the U.S. were slow to emerge as security experts on Friday warned that it often takes time to assess the full impact on patients and hospitals. Earlier this week, CommonSpirit Health...
HEALTH
960 The Ref

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
960 The Ref

Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump's newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the U.S.-Mexico border "a mess" and saying his party doesn't understand border issues during his first and only debate against his Republican challenger Blake Masters. Masters, trying to back away from...
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy