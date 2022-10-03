Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Good Morning Truckee to feature new faces, leaders in community
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Good Morning Truckee next week will feature new leaders in the region. The event will include Sierra Sun Publisher Rob Galloway, Tahoe Forest Health Chief Operating Officer Louis Ward, Truckee Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie and Jessica Penman who began her role this week as the Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s CEO/president.
Made in Tahoe returns with fall edition
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — It’s time to celebrate all things local with the return of the Made in Tahoe Festival. For the second consecutive year the two-day festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe with its fall edition, bringing in more than 70 vendors, dozens of musicians, food trucks, local breweries, and more.
Truckee-Tahoe events: Fall Festival, Made in Tahoe event, Tiki Party on tap
Truckee’s premier family-friendly harvest celebration is back for it’s 11th year. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Fall Festival will be hosting families and friends of all ages for a full day of fun with seasonal-themed events and activities. The festival will be happening at the...
Falling for autumn: Colors pop as temperatures drop
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Autumn is here and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the full Hunter’s Moon will rise again, reaching its peak illumination at 1:54 p.m. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the best time to see the full moon is around sunset, when the moon is just beginning to shine above the horizon.
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Betty
Betty’s name suits her well since she’s quite a stunning and beautiful feline. She is about as sweet as a cat can be and loves being with people of all ages. Betty is an affectionate lady who wants what every cat wants: a safe, comfortable home where she can be loved. She not only loves being around people, but she’s a sucker for chin scratches, and a warm lap to cozy up on.
Placer County establishes fraud prevention, notification program
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In response to intensified property fraud (deed or title fraud) afflicting thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country over the last decade, the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property.
EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Rude Boi Chicken Meltdown Sandwich
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Obituary: Rudy Romo
Rudy Romo, 76, passed away unexpectedly on August 26. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Charlotte Romo; his brothers David and Jimmy Romo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Romo; sister, Patty Romo; children Jessica (Joe) McManus and Richard (Kendra) Romo; his grandsons, Ryker, Ronan, Shea, & Nolan. Gathering of family and friends will be held on October 9th at Alibi Ale Works, 931 Tahoe Blvd., 3 to 6 PM.
Two Sugar Bowl skiers claim Freeride Junior World Championship invites
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A pair of Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy students will be headed to Kappl, Austria this winter to participate in the 2023 Freeride Junior World Championships. Recent graduate Olof Halvarsson and senior Cole Davidson have been given two of the 32 invitations to compete in...
Prep roundup: Wolverines build momentum as regular season end nears
After consecutive weeks of shutting out opponents, the Class 3A Truckee football team played a rare Thursday night game at Wooster. Truckee entered Thursday’s game (results not available at time of print) after rolling to a season-high 53 points during last Friday’s matchup against Sparks. The Wolverines ran...
