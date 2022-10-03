Alabama pedestrian killed after being struck by truck, troopers report

An Alabama pedestrian was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a truck on a U.S. highway, Alabama troopers reported.

The accident happened at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday.

Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, Alabama, was fatally injured troopers said, when she was struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram truck driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana.

Mayhew was pronounced dead at the scene which was approximately one mile south of Brundidge, on U.S. 231 in Pike County.