The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global alert over cough syrups made in India thought to be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia. The alert, which was published on their website, outlined four medicines – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup – that have “unacceptable” levels of contaminants contained within the products. According to reports, the contaminated medicine has been linked to the deaths of 66 children as well as other acute kidney injuries in The Gambia, where an effort to recall the medicine is ongoing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO