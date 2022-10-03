ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping

A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
LIFESTYLE
WHO Issues Global Alert After Child Deaths Linked To Cough Medicine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global alert over cough syrups made in India thought to be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia. The alert, which was published on their website, outlined four medicines – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup – that have “unacceptable” levels of contaminants contained within the products. According to reports, the contaminated medicine has been linked to the deaths of 66 children as well as other acute kidney injuries in The Gambia, where an effort to recall the medicine is ongoing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Might This Winter See The Dreaded "Twindemic" Scientists Have Been Worried About?

There is renewed concern that this winter may see a “twindemic” of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases combined with a resurgence of influenza. On September 29, leaders from 10 health systems across the US met with officials in the White House to discuss strategies to deal with the possibility of a severe flu season coinciding with a potential COVID-19 surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Discovery Of New Route For Human Evolution Affects One In 4,000 Babies

When we talk about human evolution, we’re often discussing our ancient ancestors but as a species, we continue to change in modern times. Now, research has discovered a new route through which human evolution can occur in the way that genetic material from our mitochondria can enter the genome.
CANCER

