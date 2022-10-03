Tar Heels’ top 2025 target debuts in top-5 of rankings

The UNC basketball is focused on wrapping up its 2023 class after hosting a key visitor this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped head coach Hubert Davis from looking ahead to future classes.

While there is already one commitment for the 2024 class, Davis recently extended his first offer to a 2025 prospect . 6-foot-5 guard Isiah Harwell from Wasatch Academy (UT) earned an offer from the Tar Heels last week while he took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill .

And, he just debuted at No. 5 overall in the class of 2025 rankings for 247Sports.

Harwell is clearly one of the top sophomores in the country and holds offers fro programs like Arizona State, Kansas, Baylor, Creighton, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCLA among others.

As a freshman at Pocatello (Idaho.) Century, Harwell averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game.

“I love how they play with each other,” Harwell told InsideCarolina of the Tar Heels . “That’s what I told Coach Davis… I kept watching them and fell in love with how they played. I could see myself doing the Caleb Love thing (at UNC). Just how he was scoring, what he was doing, how they relied on him to make plays for the team, and how he was bringing energy.”

Harwell also recently visited Duke, but does not have an offer from the Blue Devils.

