Read full article on original website
Related
Cat condos installed at Benzie County Animal Shelter
Homeless cats in Benzie County will be a bit more comfortable waiting for their "forever home" at the Benzie County Animal Shelter.
Rain gardens, storm chambers planned to keep pollutants from Crystal Lake
A collaboration between the village of Beulah and several area organizations is closer to putting plans in motion to keep pollutants and bacteria out of Crystal Lake.
Benzie Central students participate in Rotary's Service Above Self Day
Benzie Central seventh-grade students participate in Sunrise Rotary's Service Above Self Day.
Showing their school spirit
Beznie County was full of school spirit during the last weekend of September as both Benzie County Central and Farnkfort-Elberta Area Schools held their homecoming celebrations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate fall in Frankfort with parades, giant pumpkins
Visitors to Frankfort's Fall Festival can see a giant pumpkin crush a car, costumed dogs on parade and participate in a cornhole tournament.
Benzie County calendar for events for Oct. 5-21
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
Canoe trip gives Benzie County students first-hand salmon experience
The annual canoe trip down the Lower Platte River is the start of the Salmon in the Classroom program.
Benzie orchestra honors former member at last concert of season
The final performance for the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra will feature the music of Bob James and other musical selections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan lawmakers recognize Cherry Hut's centennial year
The Cherry Hut was recognized by the state of Michigan for 100 years of serving customers at its Beulah location.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour, including new artwork.
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools' new teachers
The Benzie County Record Patriot reached out to the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools to find out more about them.
Seven organizations share $111,000 from community foundation
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Don't miss the last Star Party this year at Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announces the last in-person Star Party of the year.
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
A Honor man was arrested for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police.
Take a sneak peek inside Benzie Area Christian Neighbor's new headquarters
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is getting ready to open its new building to clients and the public after operating out of everything from a small cabin to a former office building for nearly 40 years.
Looking back in Benzie: Agricultural films, TB and prohibition efforts
What was in the news 100 years ago today?
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
Benzie County officials recommend $120,000 toward Frankfort housing project
The Benzie County Committee of the Whole is recommending commissioners commit American Recovery Plan Act money to housing projects in Benzie County.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
366
Followers
542
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0