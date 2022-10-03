ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans, RARE Design Team Up To Add Local Flavor To Future Jerseys

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEGvd_0iK5A7dV00

The New Orleans Pelicans and Hattiesburg's RARE Design are teaming up to add more local flavor to future jerseys.

The NBA jersey-reveal season is almost over, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to issue an official release. However, the team is starting to embrace its history since the Hornets' days. It would not be surprising to see more localized touches on future jerseys.

The Pelicans again have partnered with RARE Design, the studio that brought the original Pelicans rebrand to life.

Designer Harry Richardson of Hattiesburg's RARE Design explained the process of  weaving a brand into a community and its culture.

RARE Design was founded by one of the industry's most respected artists, and the team carries Rodney Richardson's legacy today.

Rodney is Harry's father and opened RARE Design in Hattiesburg in 1999 after several years at Nike. Since then, his client list includes the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Texans, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, NASCAR, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles .

The 2020 University of Southern Miss Entrepreneur of the Year rebranded four NBA teams in over a decade. The Pelicans followed collaborations with the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Memphis Grizzlies. Harry explained the process behind helping brands refresh their story and what it means to team up with major league brands like the Birmingham Squadron and the Pelicans.

Operating out of an old Hattiesburg bakery might seem like a huge obstacle, but Rare thrives "in our distinction. In our space, we continually strive to demonstrate that you don't have to live in these megacities to tell good stories. If anything, authenticity is harder to find amid the tumult of megacities and bloated design agencies. Here, there are a few of us from different places and perspectives, all of us committed to finding the stories that define us."

For rebrands, "Every case is different. The Hornets' return to Charlotte was exciting because the homecoming revitalization story mixed with the play and the eliteness of being Jordan's first team in the NBA. It was more than just a cleanup or refresh. The Hornets' story was evolving and we got to help them write their next chapter. A rebrand can be about telling a new story; that's powerful. A rebrand can be about telling the same story better; that's powerful too."

"We have the capacity for a careful process, to develop the brand identity fully in all its forms. We can listen, build, adapt, and create in a way a single designer can't. For designers, the shortcoming is due to capacity, while big agencies can't deliver succinctly due to bureaucracy. There's no brand like a RARE brand because we have intentionally built our shop to stand apart from business-as-usual in our industry. We believe this allows us to tell stories more powerfully, clearly, and yes, authentically." Richardson detailed.

Looking big picture, RARE stays "on the cutting edge by sticking to the fundamentals. The basics of the brand are timeless: it's the story of identity, meaning, and significance. Our overarching process hasn't changed much in the last twenty years. We work to find the unifying characteristics of what we call the philosophical brand. What are the core characteristics defining you? What makes you who you are? Once those questions have been answered, we can begin developing the visual identity. The visual style and trends do change over time, but the heart of a healthy brand is timeless."

"Style and technique evolve over time but a good brand is timeless, and commitment to it builds a legacy. Some of the brands we admire most are 20 years old or more but still as fresh as ever. They've captured something special. They don't get bored with their brand and make unnecessary changes. They nurture it and hold it sacred."

The art can be complex, but at some point, the K.I.S.S (keep it simple, stupid) method works best. Don't get lost in the clutter was the RARE message.

"Focus on the story. The philosophical brand must come before the visual. A compelling visual brand only has meaning when it's built from a resonant self-understanding of who you are. It's not about selling a story, it's telling the story that is. It's living authenticity."

Brand identity has significant importance for the Pelicans and fans. Richardson expressed, "This is the challenge of a brand identity; our goal in every project is to find that heart and soul and intertwine it with the brand in a way that resonates across the spectrum of the team and its fans. At RARE we talk about brand relevance and resonance. It's not enough that a brand is in proximity to us, it needs to resonate with us. A resonant brand is one that we don't just see, we feel it. We embody it, we want to be a part of it."

Richardson had a touching note for the Pels12, who may be feeling any pain over past jerseys.

"In New Orleans, there is an incredibly rich heritage of cultural expression. The Pelican name is significant because it doesn't just tell a geographically adjacent story, it's the story of an animal that is at once beautiful and fierce. It hunts, it protects, it provides, even at the cost of spilling its own blood. Or the colorful expression of the city in its celebrative spirit. The team embodies the fierce protector combined with the party, the persistent celebration of a city committed to the joys of life."

Richardson concluded, "Sport does this for us naturally. Sport is about being spirited away from our daily cares and stress. It's about the enjoyment of a game: of our team that represents us , and win or lose, we were on that court today."

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?

It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Wants Anthony Davis To Carry The Lakers This Season: "I Want To See Anthony Davis Go For The MVP Of This League... If He Doesn’t Have That Attitude They Might Not Even Make The Playoffs."

The Los Angeles Lakers may have the most NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafter, but last season they were one of the worst teams in the league. Despite having a Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Purple and Gold ended up missing the playoffs last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Jerseys#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Atlanta Hawks#Houston Texans#Milwaukee Brewers#The Birmingham Squadron
Yardbarker

Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game

Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Apparel
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknickswall

Takeaways from the Knicks’ Preseason Opener

Knicks basketball is back and looking to answer questions after last year’s disappointing season. So what did we learn?. The New York Knicks are back and better than ever (for now) after securing a resounding victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night in their first preseason game. From...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 6, 2022

Gus Kattengell joined Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Podcast to discuss the Pelicans’ first preseason game and more. Pelicans G Devonte’ Graham is featured in the latest Preseason Profile after scoring 21 points in a 129-125 win against the Bulls on Tuesday. photos from Saturday's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns- Los Angeles Lakers Odds

The Phoenix Suns will look for some preseason redemption against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. While the Suns didn’t have their best outing against the Adelaide 36ers, a chance for drastic improvements will come against LA. According to ESPN, Phoenix is favored at -5.5 points against the Lakers....
PHOENIX, AZ
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
603
Followers
361
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy