Bleacher Report
Ranking the Starting Rotation of Every 2022 MLB Playoff Team
Offense may be what puts fans in the stands, but good pitching still wins championships, and a deep starting rotation can carry a team to the World Series under the bright lights of October. No playoff team ranked lower than 18th in the majors in starting pitching ERA this year,...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols Considered Retiring in June Amid Early Season Struggles
Albert Pujols is preparing for his final postseason run with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he wouldn't be doing so had he decided to hang up the cleats midseason. In an interview with MLB.com's John Denton, Pujols revealed that he came close to retiring in June amid struggles at the plate that saw him hit .173 in the months of May and June combined.
MLB's Biggest Offseason Shakeups of the Past Decade
Winning is hard in MLB. Only one team can win the World Series each year, so most well-intended builds fall short of a championship. Eventually, a front office may determine the current roster is unsustainable. That often leads to a round of massive changes. This could be from a current...
José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. Rays
José Ramírez was the toast of MLB Twitter on Friday after hitting a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the teams' Wild Card Series. The third baseman's sixth-inning blast off Rays ace Shane McClanahan was the...
Luis Castillo's 'Iconic' Outing Hyped by Twitter as Mariners Beat Blue Jays in Game 1
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Friday night at Rogers Centre in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series, which is a best-of-three series to determine who reaches the ALDS. Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suárez got things started with an RBI double off...
Phillies Rally, Ryan Helsley's 9th-Inning Meltdown Stuns Twitter as Cardinals Drop G1
The St. Louis Cardinals were two outs away from victory before a meltdown by Ryan Helsley opened the door for the Philadelphia Phillies to claim a 6-3 win Friday in the National League Wild Card Series. The 2022 All-Star closer entered in the eighth inning with a two-run cushion. He...
Report: Mets Plan to Start Scherzer Game 1 vs. Padres; May Hold deGrom Out Until NLDS
The New York Mets plan to start Max Scherzer on Friday in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Round series against the San Diego Padres, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Mets are also "contemplating a strategy" to preserve Jacob deGrom for Game 1 of...
Mets Only Have Themselves to Blame for Starting Pitching Debacle
New York tried to get cute with its first three starters. Now, it’s one loss away from a more than promising season ending in heartbreak.
Ken Griffey Jr.: Aaron Judge Responded to Text with 'I'm Just Trying to Be Like You'
One of the former faces of baseball had nothing but praise for the home run king of the 2022 season. Ken Griffey Jr. said I "tip my hat" to Aaron Judge when asked about his reaction to the New York Yankees slugger hitting 62 long balls this season during a discussion with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder for Pivot Podcast.
AL Wild Card 2022: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter
The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will showcase some of baseball's top young talent. The first at-bat of the series Friday will likely feature Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah going up against Julio Rodríguez, the heavy favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Joe Maddon's Claims About Lineup Decisions an Attempt to 'Sell Books,' Angels GM Says
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is firing back at former manager Joe Maddon after he claimed the GM tried to influence lineup decisions. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Minasian dismissed Maddon's assertion as a ploy to drive sales for his upcoming book:. Maddon was fired during a 12-game...
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley to Have Tests on Finger Injury After Game 1 Loss to Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley struggled in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the situation might be worse than initially expected. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Helsley experienced numbness in his middle finger during the ninth inning, during which he surrendered four runs that allowed the Phillies to take a 6-3 win at Busch Stadium. He's out for further testing, and his status for the remainder of the NL Wild Card series is uncertain.
Jeff McNeil Becomes 1st Mets Player to Win MLB Batting Title
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil didn't have an at-bat in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals, but it didn't stop him from becoming the first player in franchise history to win the MLB batting title. According to ESPN, McNeil's batting average of .326 finished one point ahead...
