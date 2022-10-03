ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Starting Rotation of Every 2022 MLB Playoff Team

Offense may be what puts fans in the stands, but good pitching still wins championships, and a deep starting rotation can carry a team to the World Series under the bright lights of October. No playoff team ranked lower than 18th in the majors in starting pitching ERA this year,...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Albert Pujols Considered Retiring in June Amid Early Season Struggles

Albert Pujols is preparing for his final postseason run with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he wouldn't be doing so had he decided to hang up the cleats midseason. In an interview with MLB.com's John Denton, Pujols revealed that he came close to retiring in June amid struggles at the plate that saw him hit .173 in the months of May and June combined.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

MLB's Biggest Offseason Shakeups of the Past Decade

Winning is hard in MLB. Only one team can win the World Series each year, so most well-intended builds fall short of a championship. Eventually, a front office may determine the current roster is unsustainable. That often leads to a round of massive changes. This could be from a current...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Edwin Díaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Washington Nationals#Miami Marlins#Major League Baseball#A Hall Of Famer#Nl#Dodgers
Bleacher Report

AL Wild Card 2022: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will showcase some of baseball's top young talent. The first at-bat of the series Friday will likely feature Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah going up against Julio Rodríguez, the heavy favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley to Have Tests on Finger Injury After Game 1 Loss to Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley struggled in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the situation might be worse than initially expected. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Helsley experienced numbness in his middle finger during the ninth inning, during which he surrendered four runs that allowed the Phillies to take a 6-3 win at Busch Stadium. He's out for further testing, and his status for the remainder of the NL Wild Card series is uncertain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Bleacher Report

Jeff McNeil Becomes 1st Mets Player to Win MLB Batting Title

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil didn't have an at-bat in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals, but it didn't stop him from becoming the first player in franchise history to win the MLB batting title. According to ESPN, McNeil's batting average of .326 finished one point ahead...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy