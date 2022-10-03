ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

nationalinterest.org

Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together

China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
INDIA
BBC

Durga Puja pandal: Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue after India outrage

Police in the Indian city of Kolkata are investigating allegations that independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as a demon at Durga Puja festivities. A festival structure that showed Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man holding a walking stick sparked the controversy. A wig and...
INDIA
BBC

Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam's epic drama fires up India box office

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's new film Ponniyin Selvan:1, a Tamil-language epic period drama, has taken the box office by storm. Sudha G Tilak on what makes the film a hit. Ponniyin Selvan, based on one of India's greatest emperors, is widely considered by many to be the finest novel...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepti Sharma
The Independent

T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV

The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#West Indies#England#Group
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines, US Marines kick off large-scale drills

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Filipino and U.S. Marines kicked off large-scale joint drills Monday in and around Philippine islands facing the South China Sea and in Japan, with Japanese and South Korean military personnel participating as observers for the first time, officials said.
MILITARY
getnews.info

Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens

India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
WORLD
The Independent

Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea

Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea for snapper and grouper -- until a Chinese coast guard vessel water cannoned his boat. Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration, and scientific research.
CHINA
BBC

Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment

A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
WORLD
BBC

Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms

Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
SCIENCE
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

