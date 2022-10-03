Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
Suella Braverman speaks out against likely UK trade deal with India
Suella Braverman has again risked upsetting No 10 after saying she has “reservations” about Britain’s trade deal with India because it could increase immigration to the UK. Liz Truss said she wants to sign a trade agreement with India by Diwali at the end of this month....
BBC
Durga Puja pandal: Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue after India outrage
Police in the Indian city of Kolkata are investigating allegations that independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as a demon at Durga Puja festivities. A festival structure that showed Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man holding a walking stick sparked the controversy. A wig and...
BBC
Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam's epic drama fires up India box office
Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's new film Ponniyin Selvan:1, a Tamil-language epic period drama, has taken the box office by storm. Sudha G Tilak on what makes the film a hit. Ponniyin Selvan, based on one of India's greatest emperors, is widely considered by many to be the finest novel...
T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this...
U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan
The U.S., South Korea and Japan responded to North Korea’s most provocative missile test in years with a show of strength. North Korea launched a missile over Japan, at a range long enough to reach U.S. territory in Guam.Oct. 4, 2022.
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India
100-trillion-rupee (USD$1.2 trillion) mega project combines 16 ministries in India.
americanmilitarynews.com
Philippines, US Marines kick off large-scale drills
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Filipino and U.S. Marines kicked off large-scale joint drills Monday in and around Philippine islands facing the South China Sea and in Japan, with Japanese and South Korean military personnel participating as observers for the first time, officials said.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea
Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea for snapper and grouper -- until a Chinese coast guard vessel water cannoned his boat. Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration, and scientific research.
International Business Times
Bomb Threat On Iran-China Passenger Flight; Pilot Refuses To Land In India
A plane from Iran flying to China was given the option to land in India after there were alerts of a bomb scare on the passenger flight. The Mahan Air flight (IRM081) had taken off from Tehran and was heading toward Guangzhou when officials in India received information of a bomb on the flight, NDTV reported.
Mukesh Ambani, the second-richest person in Asia, joins the list of ultra-rich people opening a family office in Singapore
Lured by low taxes, many ultra-rich people have established offices in Singapore in recent years, including Sergey Brin and James Dyson.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
BBC
Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms
Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
