capitolhillseattle.com
One reported dead in E Fir shooting
A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Friday. Neighbors who live on East Fir Street off of 12th Avenue say they first heard a loud crash followed by gunfire. “About four to five gunshots...
MyNorthwest.com
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
4 men, white van sought in connection with a shooting at a Renton minimart
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in two men being injured Monday night at a minimart. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
Humane remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
Man charged with murder in Federal Way rock throwing death
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 57-year-old man is facing a murder charge after prosecutors said he threw a “fist-sized” rock at another man’s head, killing him. Judi Kilma is being charged with second-degree murder and is accused of killing 33-year-old Joseph Simmons. According to court records,...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Suspect charged with murder for killing man with rock during argument
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A man was charged with murder after prosecutors say he threw a rock at a man's head and killed him in Federal Way. 57-year-old Judi Kilma is charged with second-degree murder, suspected of throwing the rock during an argument. According to court documents, Kilma got into...
Two teens shot, wounded in Pioneer Square crime ‘hot spot’
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in a Pioneer Square crime “hot spot” on Wednesday night. At 11:30 p.m., Seattle police officers were called to Second Avenue and Yesler Way for a shooting that happened in an alley behind a bus shelter.
Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington
SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
Suspect in case involving woman's remains found on UW campus charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
KOMO News
Man taken to Harborview Medical Center after being struck by vehicle
Snohomish County, Wash. — Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a male pedestrian on SR 99 just south of Lincoln Way, according to law enforcement officials. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and there is no word on his condition. According to officials, this...
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
Kent police arrest man suspected of stabbing, killing wife
A Kent man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in a domestic assault, the Kent Police Department announced. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood for a report of domestic assault. When...
q13fox.com
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
Police searching for car of interest in connection with rideshare driver’s murder
SEATTLE — Seattle police released information on Wednesday about a car of interest in connection with a rideshare driver who was fatally shot in the Denny Triangle neighborhood in mid-September. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a blue 2012-2014 Toyota Prius C that was seen in the area when 48-year-old...
