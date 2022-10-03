Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Staff Picks: Notre Dame vs. #16 Brigham Young
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks are sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
BYU vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Cougars and Fighting Irish Face Off in Las Vegas
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the BYU Cougars vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
kslsports.com
NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU
LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
Former BYU football quartet is helping lead a resurgence at a Power 5 program
Robert Anae, Jason Beck, Koy Detmer Jr. and Micah Simon used to all be part of the BYU Cougars football program and are now with the Syracuse Orange, who are 5-0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Their effect on the league has been huge’: What WCC coaches said about BYU’s impending move to Big 12
How WCC coaches and players are reacting to BYU’s departure from the league at the end of this season. Most are sad to see the Cougars go and grateful they were there
How to watch: Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Isaac Wilson, younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, makes his national television debut
‘We will surprise a lot of people’: BYU ‘motivated’ after being picked third in preseason poll
First-year BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting will lead the Cougars into final season in the West Coast Conference before program joins the Big 12 in 2023.
Utah vs. UCLA Prediction: Undefeated Bruins Host Defending Pac-12 Champions
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
RELATED PEOPLE
What goes into making BYU’s Cougar Tails?
Y Magazine at BYU gave a glimpse at how Cougar Tails are made before football games in a video on Instagram
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
gastronomicslc.com
The Training Table confirm return – but it’s not what you might expect
Today’s the day folks. After months of speculation on what the mysterious countdown clock on the Training Table website was ticking down towards – we now know. Earlier today the ticker was replaced with a brand new website and plans aplenty. The business will indeed be returning to...
BET
Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia
Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buildingsaltlake.com
Is UDOT interested in expanding Amtrak to more Utah cities? Despite wads of cash from DC, probably not
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) came up a winner in President Biden’s 2022-23 budget and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – though not as big as highways, of course. Part of the new funding package is for the FRA’s Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program, which will...
utahbusiness.com
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation
And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
Comments / 2