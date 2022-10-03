ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?

The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
Albert Pujols
Homer
Adrián Beltré
Andrew Heaney
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason: Bracket, Daily Schedule, Start Times And TV Channels

The final day of the 2022 MLB regular season arrived without the potential for drama as every playoff seed had already been determined. As part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the expanded postseason field now includes 12 teams, with the American League and National League having three Wild Card berths each.
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record

FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
