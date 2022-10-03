Read full article on original website
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Dodgers News: What are the Chances Trea Turner is Back in 2023?
Are you worried about Trea Turner’s impending free agency? Do you think he may prefer to go to an east coast team? Do you want to know all the latest rumors on Turner as we get set for postseason play?. If you answered yes to any of these questions,...
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?
The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
Dodgers Injury Update: Dustin May Completes Simulated Game, Feeling Healthy For Potential Return In NLDS
Prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers concluding their regular season schedule, Dustin May and Blake Treinen each participated in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium as both work toward getting healthy in time for the start of National League Division Series. May pitched two innings, primarily facing Hanser Alberto and...
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts In Final Game Of Regular Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Colorado Rockies for the third straight game, but have a chance to end the regular season on a positive note as Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for a final start before the postseason. After scoring a combined 16 runs in the first two...
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Factoring In ‘Recovery’ With Decision Between Clayton Kershaw And Julio Urías For Game 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season with Julio Urías pitching in front of Clayton Kershaw in the rotation order, but five days off before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium has afforded them an opportunity to potentially reset the order. Having already...
2022 MLB Postseason: Bracket, Daily Schedule, Start Times And TV Channels
The final day of the 2022 MLB regular season arrived without the potential for drama as every playoff seed had already been determined. As part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the expanded postseason field now includes 12 teams, with the American League and National League having three Wild Card berths each.
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record
FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
It’s Time To Give The Dodgers More Respect & Appreciate Their Historic Greatness
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had historic seasons worthy of all the praise they receive, but it’s time to recognize the Los Angeles Dodgers on that same level for their accomplishments. The 2022 Dodgers finished the season with a 111-51...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton McCullough Among Candidate For New Kanas City Royals Manager
Los Angeles Dodgers front office members and coaches have become popular targets for other organizations, and Clayton McCullough is among those to have drawn interest over recent years. The 42-year-old first began working for the Dodgers as a Minor League coordinator until he was promoted to his current role as...
Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner Finish Atop MLB Hits List, Join Andre Ethier & Matt Kemp In Dodgers History
Freddie Freeman fell short of winning the National League batting title, which went to New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, but he still amassed a prolific season and combined with Trea Turner to make a bit of MLB history. Freeman (199 hits) and Turner (194) finished first and second, respectively,...
This Day In Dodgers History: World Series Sweep Of New York Yankees; Sandy Kofuax Declines To Pitch On Yom Kippur
Led by Sandy Koufax on Oct. 6 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their third World Series championship in franchise history by completing a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. It came one day after the first ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. In a rematch between Game...
Dodgers Video: Orel Hershiser, Joe Davis, Fernando Valenzuela & More Celebrate Jaime Jarrín
Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín called his final game of the regular season on Wednesday, which was commemorated with a retirement cake and mini celebration in the Dodger Stadium press box prior to first pitch. Members of the media gathered around Jarrín, who was treated to a...
