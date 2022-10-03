Read full article on original website
Meshuggah’s Mårten Hagström: “Fredrik is the mad guitar genius. So for him to come back was natural and made me want to go on with it, too”
Hagström takes you inside the Swedish extreme metal masters’ punishing new album, Immutable, and the triumphant return of co-founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the music industry in 2020, Swedish technical, experimental death metal band Meshuggah only had two tours left for their 2016 album The Violent Sleep of Reason.
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
The ‘Led Zeppelin III’ bass line that wasn't played by John Paul Jones
Led Zeppelin III was the album where John Paul Jones proved himself to be much more than just a bassist. He was so busy, in fact, he left one bass part to Jimmy Page…. It’s hard to believe that Led Zeppelin III was released on this day over half a century ago. As the band transitioned from the hard rock they displayed on their first two records to a softer, acoustic sound, Led Zep III showcased their true versatility. It’s also a firm favourite with Guns N’ Roses bassman Duff McKagan.
5 albums shaping the sound of modern guitar music
Why the future of guitar music is secure in the hands of Nova Twins, Mdou Moctar, Covet and more. Having taken a trip through memory lane to celebrate the greatest guitar albums ever made, journeying through the ‘60s and ‘70s – the big bang moment for rock guitar evolution – and on through the ‘80s to the 21st-century, it’s time to do some horizon planning.
Watch Nathan East play a virtuosic Sir Duke... while having a conversation with Stevie Wonder
What happens when a first-call LA session bassist plays a Stevie Wonder classic for a conference crowd only for Stevie himself to show up?. During an esteemed career as a first-call LA session player, Nathan East has played and written for the likes of Eric Clapton, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and Madonna. He sings, he doubles on upright and electric bass, has received a range of awards (including an Ivor Novello for co-writing the Phil Collins hit ‘Easy Lover’), and recently provided bass duties on Ringo Starr’s third EP, EP3.
How Jack White revitalized Loretta Lynn's career with a touch of fleet-fingered six-string fire
The then-ascendant guitar hero helped a legendary singer find her voice once again, and create the most critically and commercially successful album of her lengthy career. Loretta Lynn, one of country music's pioneering figures, died earlier this week (October 4) at the age of 90. Born in Kentucky in 1932...
Watch Tim Henson shred his mesmerizing parts for Polyphia's Ego Death in new playthrough video
Henson has shared a quick clip of the Vai-powered crossover single from the comfort of his home. Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson has dropped a short clip of selected acoustic and electric parts from the band's new song, Ego Death. The recent single, taken from the band's forthcoming album, Remember That...
Watch Nancy Wilson and Mike McCready tear it up in raucous live cover of Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll
The Pearl Jam man dropped in as a guest at the Heart legend’s recent Seattle show – and even borrowed her iconic Fender Telecaster. Heart icon Nancy Wilson invited Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready onstage to jam a few songs at her recent Seattle show (October 2), with spectacular results – and now fan footage has emerged capturing their performance.
Watch Smashing Pumpkins debut two new songs, Neophyte and Harmageddon, live
Smashing Pumpkins have given two new songs – Neophyte and Harmageddon – their first live outing, debuting them onstage at their recent Dallas show on October 2. Both of the songs are set to be included on their forthcoming album, Atum – a 33-track triple record that is billed as the sequel to the group’s 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.
Machine Head's Robb Flynn: “When we were first starting out, I used to say, ‘I want us to be the Grateful Dead of metal’”
Flynn discusses the making of Machine Head's epic new album, Of Kingdom and Crown, the magic of the Roland Cube, and why Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka is the perfect foil on guitar. It’s a good thing Machine Head founder Robb Flynn has the gift of the gab....
Gavin Rossdale reveals how he came to own Joe Walsh's 'Hotel California' Fender Jazzmaster – and why he wasn’t too pleased when the Eagles legend signed it
The Bush frontman copped a bit of music history when he picked up the purple offset, though, in his own words, its background “didn’t really mean much” to him. As one of the most iconic songs of all time, featuring one of the greatest guitar solos, it’s fair to say the Eagles’ Hotel California has a special place in music history, and by extension, so does the gear the band used to record the 1976 effort.
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Someone built a guitar that tases you for missing a note
When it comes to learning guitar, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Some book one-on-one guitar lessons, while others prefer to go it alone, using online resources like YouTube videos and guitar courses to do things at their own pace. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for...
Steve Vai was taken aback when he heard how Polyphia cut up his guest solo: “I thought, ‘Maybe they didn’t like what I did!’”
But guitarist Tim Henson reassures Vai that his contribution to Ego Death was instrumental to the creative direction of the song. Ego Death, a new Polyphia track taken from the quartet’s upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, sees the collision of two generations of guitar virtuosos at the top of their game.
Cort celebrates Elrick Bass Guitars' 30th anniversary with two special edition NJS four- and five-string models
Celebratory basses boast Bartolini preamps, Voiced Tone VTB-ST pickups and a nifty “heel-less” neck design for easy upper fret access. Two decades ago, Cort joined forces with Rob Elrick of Elrick Bass Guitars to create a unique version of the Elrick e-volution bass guitar – a model that gained some traction among keen bassists.
Acoustic guitar shapes explained: how they've changed and how they affect the sound
There is arguably more enthusiasm for innovation and experimentation in the acoustic guitar world than for electric guitars. Even so, most acoustics conform to a handful of shapes and sizes that have been around for a century or more. Many of these body styles were introduced by Martin Guitars, and...
Boss finally drops the Waza Craft we’ve all been waiting for – the DS-1W Distortion
A reboot of the 1978 classic, the DS-1W features the original's tight, hard-edged distortion circuit and a Custom mode that vows to take the pedal's tone “to the next dimension”. Ever since the inception of the Waza Craft series, Boss has been slowly growing one of the most popular...
This Marshall 4x10 guitar cab is built almost entirely out of Lego – and it actually works
The neat creation features four Celestion VT Jr. speakers, a fully functioning circuit and many, many Lego bricks. Over the years, we’ve come across our fair share of guitar-themed YouTube videos that see content creators flex their creative nous and conduct all sorts of wild experiments, builds and performances.
Reverend Billy Corgan Signature Z-One review
The Reverend Billy Corgan Signature Z-One may be designed to rock harder than Corgan’s previous signature models, but its versatile range of tones expands its appeal beyond its aggressive midrange bridge pickup voice. Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan started collaborating with Joe Naylor on his first Reverend signature guitar more...
Solar Guitars partners with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an exceptionally minimalist signature model, the E1.6KW
A no-frills single-pickup configuration featuring a lone EMG 81 in the bridge position heads up the guitar's spec sheet. Solar Guitars has partnered with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an ultra-minimalist E-type signature guitar, the E1.6KW. Chief among the guitar’s appointments is a single-pickup configuration, with a lone...
