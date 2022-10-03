Read full article on original website
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
WALA-TV FOX10
Goodwill launches new online thrift store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on Tuesday launched GoodwillFinds, a newly incorporated shopping venture that is making roughly 100,000 donated items available for purchase online and expanding Goodwill’s internet presence that until now had been limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
utv44.com
Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bras Across the CAUSEway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bras Across the Causeway is happening this weekend. 5k, Fun Run, Family, Friends, Delicious Food provided by locally made Hall’s Sausage and Famous Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream and Warm Waffles! Beverages, DJ, Local Celeb Matt McCoy!. All proceeds go directly to local patients fighting...
WALA-TV FOX10
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!
WALA-TV FOX10
The benefits of therapy dogs with AltaPointe Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. That’s why every year the first week of October is celebrated as Mental Illness Awareness Week. Two furry friends from AltaPointe Health stopped by Studio10 to show how Pet Therapy is making a difference in mental healthcare right here along the Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV FOX10
Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’
The Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’ is coming to Mobile Dragway October 7, 8 & 9, 2022. Friday, starting at noon, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet and live music. Saturday & Sunday, starting at 10:00am, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet, big rig drags and jet car show.
WPMI
Mobile Grilled Cheese Meltdown tickets going fast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:30 in Cathedral Square, teams will be competing to see who will be named "Big Cheese," but the real winners are ticket-holders who will sample concoctions from some of downtown's most popular restaurants and some pretty competitive non-restaurant teams. Tickets...
WALA-TV FOX10
USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO. October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version. Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com. Email from the website with any question.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
utv44.com
Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
WALA-TV FOX10
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Upcoming events with Bienville Bites Food Tour
Bienville Bites Food Tour is kicking off a fun fall season. Chris Andrews joined Joe and Jennifer on Studio10 with the details. The ‘Bites and Frites’ tour happen son Thursday’s at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ‘Boo Brunch’ takes place on Saturday’s at 10 a.m. and their Haunted Scavenger Hunts is on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose. It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky. “Right now, it is so dry that even the...
