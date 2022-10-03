ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Discusses Conversations With Bill Belichick

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

Before and after Sunday’s big Patriots-Packers game, the two NFL legends spoke.

After the Packers ’ overtime win over the Patriots on Sunday, observers noted a particularly lengthy postgame conversation between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick. The two future Hall of Famers are NFL legends, and a reporter asked Rodgers afterward if he would share what the two discussed.

“Nope,” Rodgers said. “But cooler than that is, before the game he came over to me and we shared some words. It’s nice to be able to have some private conversations from time to time. And he came over, we were in throwing lines, and we had a nice embrace and shared some words back and forth.”

The conversations between Rogers and Belichick come on the heels of Rodgers calling Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history last week.

“The truth is always the easiest to say,” Rodgers continued. “The things I said about Bill last week I meant. The way that he coaches and the success he’s had . . . he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal leader and always has his guys ready to play. Those were some of the sentiments I’m sure that I echoed, and the rest I’ll leave to some of the stray microphones that probably caught some of it.”

Likewise, Belichick sang Rodgers’s praises when touching on how the Patriots lost the game. The four-time MVP passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the 27–24 win.

“In the end, Rodgers is just too good,” Belichick said.

