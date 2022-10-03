Read full article on original website
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
First Mover Asia: BitMEX Shift From Hong Kong Reflects the Toll of Stringent Covid Policies; Bitcoin Trades Sideways Amid Energy, Employment Concerns
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies were trading sideways as investors fretted over new job figures and OPEC oil cuts. Insights: BitMEX has shifted away from Hong Kong, where it leased an entire floor of the prestigious Cheung Kong Center in 2018; the crypto exchange's largest office is now in Singapore.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks
Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
Grayscale’s New Venture Aims to Capture Bear Market Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale is forming an investment vehicle that will help investors take advantage of the low prices of bitcoin mining infrastructures amid a continued crypto winter. The private co-investment vehicle, Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), will partner with digital asset mining and staking infrastructure firm Foundry for...
Open Source: What It Is and Why It's Critical for Bitcoin and Crypto
Open-source code is code that is posted publicly online. Anyone is free to use the code for their own purposes, scrutinize it for bugs or propose new changes or features. Open-source code is the backbone for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the systems behind many other cryptocurrencies. The idea of “open source”...
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%
London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO, Peter Wall, explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
Celsius’ Top Execs Cashed Out $17M in Crypto Before Bankruptcy
CORRECTION (Oct. 6, 18:35 UTC): Corrects figures throughout based on documentation provided by CTO Nuke Goldstein’s lawyers, who showed that most of his apparent withdrawals were sent to other accounts at Celsius. Corrects range. CORRECTION (Oct. 6, 12:18 UTC): Corrects figure in the headline and first paragraph to $42...
Crypto Failures Fueled Better Due Diligence
How do investors in traditional risk assets stay safe in rough markets? They flee to fundamentals, value, income or quality – some expression of factors that lead to a traditional security having less volatility and more advantageous returns in periods of turbulence and down markets. But what should digital-asset...
US CFTC as Crypto’s Regulatory Savior? Crypto Firms Might Not Like What They Get
Just because Rostin Behnam is the rare government official who can casually drop a comment that suggests a future explosion in bitcoin price, doesn’t mean he’s a crypto bro. The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is widely seen in crypto circles as a relatively friendly...
Asset Management Giant GoldenTree Discloses $5.2M Investment in SushiSwap
GoldenTree has invested about $5.2 million the SushiSwap governance token, the asset management giant said in a SushiSwap forum announcement on Wednesday. The company, which has about $47 billion in assets under management, said it had been "following Sushi for a while" and with the start of its crypto-focused GoldenChain Asset Management arm, was "psyched to be more active in all things Sushi."
CONSENSUS REWIND: When Credit Cards Meet Crypto
Mohammed Badi, the president of Global Network Services at American Express, and Bill Barhydt, CEO at Abra, sit with CoinDesks’ lead anchor Christine Lee to announce the Abra crypto card rollout and to discuss why it is important to the crypto space. Barhydt defines it as “the first U.S....
Crypto Exchange FTX's Token Surges 7% After Visa Partnership Report
FTT, the native token of crypto exchange FTX, surged 7% after a report that payment giant Visa (V) has partnered with the exchange to roll out crypto debit cards. The partnership will see the exchange release crypto debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Europe and Asia, according to a CNBC report. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC that crypto debit cards can disrupt traditional payment networks.
Bitcoin Mining Is About to Get Tougher With Difficulty Primed for Another Sharp Rise
Bitcoin miners are about to face another tough challenge in an already depressed market as the difficulty of mining a bitcoin (BTC) block is set to see another large increase early next week, weighing further on profit margins. The metric adjusts automatically to keep the time required to mine a...
Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes
On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Invested $31.3M in Bankrupt Data Center Compute North
Marathon Digital (MARA), which is one of the world's largest bitcoin (BTC) miners, said it had invested $10 million in convertible preferred stock and $21.3 million in an unsecured senior promissory note in different entities within bankrupt data center Compute North. Marathon, which doesn’t own its mining facilities and uses...
Interest Surges in Bitcoin Speculation, But It Might Be Bearish
A new record has been reached in the trading of a key speculative tool in cryptocurrency markets: the bitcoin perpetual swap. Open interest in the “perps,” as they are known, has spiked to an all-time high of 450,000 BTC, according to data from Arcane Research. Perpetual swaps are an innovation in crypto markets that offer leverage to speculative traders – similar to futures contracts in traditional markets, but without expiration dates.
