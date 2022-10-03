ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys 'Super' Defense New Goal: Micah Parsons Making Opponents 'Not Want to Earn It'

By Logan MacDonald
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwD3N_0iK56GSK00

The Dallas Cowboys have still yet to give up more than one touchdown in a game over the first four weeks.

When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott needed surgery following the team's Week 1 loss, to some, all hope seemed lost.

Suddenly, it seemed the weight of the world rested not just on the shoulders of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but on those of the Dallas defense as well. It's safe to say the Cowboys defense has more than lived up to those heightened expectations.

The Dallas defense has yet to give up more than one touchdown in any of the first four games, while boasting a top eight defense league-wide in both yards per game and points per game allowed so far . In Dallas' 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, it was much of the same.

Said Micah Parsons: "We've been making people minimize their gameplan. Really making people earn it. When you make people earn it, people don't really want to earn it no more."

It other words, the Cowboys defense is trying to break the spirit of opponents.

And it’s working.

The Cowboys picked off Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz twice, while holding him to an abysmal 23.2 quarterback rating. Dallas is also second in the NFL in sacks over the first four weeks with 15 .

"They're the reason we're winning," Rush said of his D. "I mean, it's just plain and simple ... they had really good field position all day and our defense just kept them out of the end zone, kept getting them off the field."

After the encouraging performance against Washington, the Dallas defense is keeping their mentality on continuing to improve.

"We can take it in today, but tomorrow it's back to work," says Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who recorded a sack in the victory.

Added Micah of the scoring success: "It went from 19 (points allowed) to 17, 16, 10. So next week, 7. That's the type of standard.”

Dallas is at the Rams next week. The “standard” might be tested, but … People say "defense wins championships." If that's true, Dallas has plenty of reason for hope this season ... as this defense just may be Super Bowl material

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Star, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#D
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Cole Beasley retires from a career that never should’ve happened

Cole Beasley’s career almost didn’t happen. As a high-school recruit, the little-sized kid from Little Elm, Texas, received only two offers to play college football. That’s the same number of stars that accompanied his name as a high-school recruit. To this day, if you fire up his Rivals recruiting profile, you’ll see Beasley’s name but no picture of him.
LITTLE ELM, TX
AOL Corp

Odell Beckham Jr.'s recruitment is about to heat up for NFL teams. One already has a significant edge.

For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether. If you wanted to know where Beckham’s head was at when things were falling apart with the New York Giants or never really coming together with the Cleveland Browns, the people in Beckham’s closest circle usually had the same opinion: They might not know precisely what Beckham was thinking, but there was little doubt who did.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy