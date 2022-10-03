6 Cozy Anti-Inflammatory Fall Soups You Can Make in Your Instant Pot With 3 Ingredients

Fall is officially here, which of course means all-day marathons of The Twilight Zone and Halloweentown are already on the books. As you make plans to gather the entire friend group to head to the nearest apple-picking farm or the local pumpkin patch, it’s the perfect time to gather all of your favorite fall-inspired recipes for the cooking extravaganza that’s soon to come.

However, if you'd much rather spend your October carving jack-o'-lanterns and shopping for shackets than slaving away in the kitchen, we’ve gathered the best three-ingredient fall soups that are Instant Pot-friendly, meaning they're basically hands—and elbow grease—free. Truly, who doesn’t love a good set-it-and-forget-it recipe? Plus, these so-cozy recipes are packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients and a boatload of health benefits, too. Ready to *fall* in love?

6 anti-inflammatory fall soups to cozy up with all season long

Photo: Inspired Taste

1. Lycopene-Rich Tomato Soup

This velvety tomato soup recipe by Inspired Taste is as easy as one, two, and three—really, it’s made with just three ingredients: onions, tomatoes, and your favorite stock of choice. Tomatoes, the star ingredient in this simple soup, is packed with lycopene, an antioxidant linked to improving blood pressure and cardiovascular health, reducing cholesterol, and fighting various cancers. And, of course, a rich tomato soup like this one wouldn’t be complete without a delicious grilled cheese sandwich.

Get the recipe: Easy Tomato Soup

Photo: Kathleen Ashmore

2. Gluten-Free and Vegan Cauliflower Soup

This vegan cauliflower soup by Kathleen Ashmore proves that three-ingredient recipes don’t have to lack in the flavor department. On the contrary, this one is packed with tons of it thanks to the browned onions that add a rich, nutty taste to the soup. This is due to the Maillard reaction, aka the chemical interaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that gives way to a browned color and that classic (and seriously delicious) caramelized taste. And, if that’s not convincing enough on its own, cauliflower is loaded with dietary fiber that helps with digestion (healthy poops, yay!) plus major anti-inflammatory benefits, thanks to an antioxidant-rich plant compound known as anthoxanthin.

Get the recipe: Three-Ingredient Cauliflower Soup

Photo: My Goodness Kitchen

3. Vegan Zucchini Soup

If you’re feeding a crowd of picky eaters, consider your shopping list done. This creamy vegan zucchini soup by My Goodness Kitchen is one way to sneak in a boatload of veggies that are guaranteed to go unnoticed. The three-ingredient recipe is packed with protein and copper, which can help prevent low bone density and osteoporosis, thanks to cashews. Plus, zucchini is a type of summer squash that touts major anti-inflammatory benefits.

Get the recipe: Vegan Zucchini Soup

Photo: The Thirsty Feast

4. Black Bean Soup

Beans are one of Dan Buettner’s all-time favorite longevity-boosting, anti-inflammatory foods. The Blue Zone founder, National Geographic Fellow, and multiple New York Times bestselling author says that aside from beans being a great source of plant-based protein and fiber, they’re also packed with vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. This is just one reason why we won’t stop making this three-ingredient black bean soup recipe by The Thirsty Feast all season long (seriously, just wait until you taste it).

Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Black Bean Soup Recipe

Photo: Create Mindfully

5. Vegan Chili

Okay, okay. We hear you. This fall soups roundup wouldn’t be complete without a good ol’ chili recipe. This protein-packed vegan chili recipe by Create Mindfully has 23 grams of protein thanks to the pinto beans and vegan “meat” crumbles that make it a super hearty and tasty meal. And, what’s the secret to getting all of that chili flavor we love in under three ingredients, you may ask? Well, the recipe calls for a few cups of your favorite spicy salsa: a real game-changer. Get ready to start toasting up some crunchy, crusty bread for dunking into a bowl of this soul-warming soup.

Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Vegan Chili

Photo: Clean Eating Kitchen

6. Butternut Squash Soup

If you're searching for fall soups loaded with vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, and antioxidants, look no further. This luscious butternut squash soup recipe by Clean Eating Kitchen is all you could ever dream of. It's made with a simple combination of squash (an anti-inflammatory fave), onions, and broth. Plus, if you make a little too much, you can easily store this soup for later in an airtight container in the freezer to enjoy well past fall (or up to six months after making it). Pro tip: Save time slicing and dicing by purchasing pre-diced butternut squash and onions for an easy, breezy weeknight meal with zero clean-up.

Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup

