Titans' snap count takeaways from victory over Colts

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans were already riddled with injuries going into their Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, but now we can add at least two more to the list of the walking wounded.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree exited after just eight snaps due to a hip injury, and wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter that forced him to leave early.

Going into the game, Tennessee was missing a pair of key starters in safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Zach Cunningham, as well as some depth pieces in outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.

Hopefully the Titans will have some reinforcements coming with defensive back Elijah Molden, linebackers Monty Rice and Chance Campbell, and wide receiver Racey McMath all eligible to come off IR and PUP — but I digress…

So, just how did the Titans replace their missing players? Let’s find out by taking a look at the snap counts from Week 4.

Snap counts and takeaways: QB, RB, WR, TE

Armond Feffer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

-I want to make a big stink about Geoff Swaim leading all tight ends in snaps but that would be beating a dead horse. The Swaim Train rolls on.

-Austin Hooper was second in tight end snaps with 19, while Chig Okonkwo saw 13. Chig made the most of those snaps with three clutch catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.

-Kyle Philips entered Week 4 as questionable but was ultimately active. He saw just two snaps.

-Despite leaving the game early with a foot injury, Treylon Burks saw the second-most snaps at wide receiver behind Robert Woods. Burks appears set to miss time, so the Titans have snaps to replace there.

Snap counts and takeaways: OL

Syndication: The Tennessean
Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

-Tennessee entire starting offensive line played every snap for the second straight game.

Snap counts and takeaways: Defensive line

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

-Newly-acquired lineman Mario Edwards saw playing time immediately with 32 snaps, the third-most among defensive linemen behind only Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

Snap counts and takeaways: LBs, OLBs

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

-Dylan Cole saw the second-most snaps at inside linebacker with Zach Cunningham sidelined. Joe Schobert also chipped-in with 23 snaps in his Titans debut, and he made an impact play by forcing a fumble. Cole made some nice plays, also.

-Bud Dupree played just eight snaps before exiting with an injury. Rashad Weaver unsurprisingly led all outside linebackers with 44 snaps, and he notched his team-high fourth sack of the season.

Snap counts and takeaways: DBs and CBs

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

-While Terrance Mitchell saw the field before Caleb Farley, the pair of struggling cornerbacks split snaps evenly at 27 apiece. Farley wasn’t good by any stretch, but he needs to keep getting opportunities like this in the hopes that more reps will eventually lead to more confidence and better play.

-Joshua Kalu saw plenty of work as well with 32 snaps. Tre Avery and Lonnie Johnson didn’t play a single snap.

-Taking the injured Amani Hooker’s spot was Andrew Adams, who was signed prior to Week 3.

-Kevin Byard, Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary were the only members of the secondary to play every snap in Week 4.

