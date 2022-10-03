Read full article on original website
‘Stop lying to us’: Elected officials call on NYCHA to fix Woodside Houses heating plant
Western Queens elected leaders stood with residents of the Woodside Houses in a cold rain Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, to demand the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) make permanent fixes to the development’s damaged heating plant. The Woodside Houses consist of 20 buildings in the NYCHA complex with...
Dentist reaches $750k settlement in Medicaid fraud suit over unnecessary ‘baby root canals’
A dentist with practices all over the tri-state area has reached a $750,000 settlement in relation to a Medicaid scam involving unnecessary “baby root canals” performed on children, the New York Attorney General announced Thursday. Dr. Barry L. Jacobson, a pediatric dentist with 13 practices, including two in...
Attorney General and NYC Comptroller recover major wages for real estate workers
New York State Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, along with Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ (32BJ SEIU), announced that they had recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer who withheld wages from workers. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on...
Bronx officials learn of Orchard Beach exodus as mayor announces it Monday
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Monday night that he was relocating the Orchard Beach migrant shelter to Randall’s Island — another decision that some Bronx officials say they were unaware of until details had already been finalized. Community Board 10 District Manager Matthew...
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
Mayor Adams launches program to help foster care youth pay for college of their choice
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. New York City will subsidize college costs not covered by financial aid for foster care-raised youth, plus housing and other expenses, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Under the new program dubbed “College Choice,” Adams said the city’s Administration of Children’s Services (ACS)...
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
NYC Mayor Adams condemns 'far left' Democrats for 'doing nothing,' 'silence' on border crisis
New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams ripped the "far left" for its "silence" on the border crisis, as the Big Apple relocated a shelter for migrants bused from Texas.
New York mayor Eric Adams moves migrant tent camp due to flooding
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to move a tent city to shelter migrants after the emergency shelter site flooded.
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’
Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory
KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed. Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
‘Project Pivot’ aims to boost NYC student academic success through expanded social and mentoring programs
Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks announced Thursday the official launch of a brand-new school safety initiative, Project Pivot, which will provide students with access to resources and additional support to ensure improved academic success and social and emotional well being. “Project Pivot will...
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant Ship
In 1982, the excavation of a preconstruction site at 175 Water Street in Manhattan, New York revealed the hull of an 18th-century merchant ship that was buried 21 feet under the street level.
