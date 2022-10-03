ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Attorney General and NYC Comptroller recover major wages for real estate workers

New York State Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, along with Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ (32BJ SEIU), announced that they had recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer who withheld wages from workers. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on...
Bronx officials learn of Orchard Beach exodus as mayor announces it Monday

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Monday night that he was relocating the Orchard Beach migrant shelter to Randall’s Island — another decision that some Bronx officials say they were unaware of until details had already been finalized. Community Board 10 District Manager Matthew...
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more

Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed.  Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
‘Project Pivot’ aims to boost NYC student academic success through expanded social and mentoring programs

Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks announced Thursday the official launch of a brand-new school safety initiative, Project Pivot, which will provide students with access to resources and additional support to ensure improved academic success and social and emotional well being. “Project Pivot will...
