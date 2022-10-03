ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers

Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pregame reads ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska kicks off at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season, a 35-21 victory against Indiana. Here are a few pregame reads to get you up to speed for the matchup. The Nebraska coaching search. First things first,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Updates: Nebraska vs. Rutgers in New Jersey

The Huskers and Scarlet Knights are set to battle under the lights Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska, playing its first true road game of the season, seeks its second straight win. The basics. Nebraska at Rutgers. 6 p.m. Fox Sports One. 98.1, 1400.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska-Rutgers predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets

Friday night in New Jersey. Can Nebraska piece together a winning streak in its first true road game of the season?. Here's how we see the game playing out. Does the Nebraska defense take another step forward?. Luke Mullin, beat reporter: Let’s call it a sideways step. They won’t play...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Hot Topic: Can the defense do it again?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on gameday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team breezed to a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-8) against Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Michigan. Whitney Lauenstein had nine kills, and Bekka Allick and Madi Kubik each had eight kills to lead the Huskers, who hit .358 for the match. With the...
EAST LANSING, MI
North Platte Telegraph

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska football is looking for its second Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The game, played in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be televised on FS1. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) is coming off of a 35-21 win over Indiana, while Rutgers...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Bill Busch to remain on the sideline after success against Indiana

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s defense played well enough with its coordinator on the sidelines Saturday that Bill Busch plans to be there again Friday night. Busch opted not to coach from up in the press box against Indiana in a move he wasn’t sure was the right one at the time. On Tuesday he said being face to face with various position groups was helpful and allowed them to draw up schemes and adjustments quicker.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Judge hears arguments in USA Today lawsuit to get metrics on Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg contracts

A Lincoln judge heard closing arguments Thursday at a public-records trial over whether the University of Nebraska-Lincoln should have to release agreed-upon metrics for fired Husker football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. The trial pit the university, which turned down the request, calling it confidential information,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective

LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: six, seventeen; White Balls: four, eight) (seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2. (six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000. MyDaY. People are...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: six, seventeen; White Balls: four, eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
NEBRASKA STATE

