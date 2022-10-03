GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business. Police were able to take the […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO