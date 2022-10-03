ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
Kernersville resident in medical distress rescued by NCDOT employees

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two NCDOT workers have recently been recognized by the Town of Kernersville for providing medical aid to a resident in need. John P. Coleman and Jeremy Shoffner, two transportation supervisors with NCDOT Division 9 Roadside Environmental, were driving through Kernersville when they noticed someone on their front porch in medical distress. […]
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
Fire at Brooker T’s Café in Lexington ‘accidental in nature’: LPD

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire that caused substantial damage to a local restaurant in Lexington was deemed “accidental in nature,” according to the Lexington Police Department. On Sept. 27, firefighters came to Brooker T’s Café after getting reports of a fire in the area. Fire officials say that Brooker T’s suffered “significant damage” in […]
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road

A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
2 charged in Microtel Inn & Suites robberies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing robbery charges following a pair of robberies at the Microtel Inn & Suites in late September, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers came to the Microtel Inn & Suites on 4304 Big Tree Way after getting a report of […]
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
Man shot near Second and Green Tavern in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot near the Second and Green Tavern in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department said the shooting occurred early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. outside the business on North Green Street in the parking lot. Police said a man got into a fight in the parking lot when he was shot in the leg.
No credible threat at Northeast Guilford High

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High was placed briefly under lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received a report about a possible active shooter. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police investigated but said there was no credible threat at the...
