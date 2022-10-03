Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
Troopers use ‘precision immobilization technique’ to end chase through Greensboro, highway patrol says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man allegedly led troopers on a chase in Greensboro Thursday. Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the highway patrol says they were conducting routine patrols on Randleman Road near Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro when they attempted to stop Francisco Cruz Jr., 32, of Burlington. He didn’t stop, leading troopers on a […]
Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
Kernersville resident in medical distress rescued by NCDOT employees
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two NCDOT workers have recently been recognized by the Town of Kernersville for providing medical aid to a resident in need. John P. Coleman and Jeremy Shoffner, two transportation supervisors with NCDOT Division 9 Roadside Environmental, were driving through Kernersville when they noticed someone on their front porch in medical distress. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmynews2.com
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
A portion of Battleground Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for four days, according to city officials. From October 10 to October 13, Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road will be closed. The City of Greensboro is conducting a sewer line inspection where...
Interstate 40 crash closes lane near South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 12:33 p.m. and lasted until 12:58 p.m. Maps and […]
Fire at Brooker T’s Café in Lexington ‘accidental in nature’: LPD
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire that caused substantial damage to a local restaurant in Lexington was deemed “accidental in nature,” according to the Lexington Police Department. On Sept. 27, firefighters came to Brooker T’s Café after getting reports of a fire in the area. Fire officials say that Brooker T’s suffered “significant damage” in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greensboro woman charged with robbing the same Circle K on two separate occasions: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business. Police were able to take the […]
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
Lexington man charged with soliciting a child by computer: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a charge of soliciting a child by computer, according to Davidson County court records. Jose Anacleto Gomez, 38, is accused in court records of attempting “to pickup a 15-year-old juvenile female for the purpose of a sex act.” Gomez was given a $10,000 secured bond and […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women found guilty on charges in connection to death of woman at Greensboro gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Police say an SUV drove into a crowd at the Exxon on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Oct. 12, 2019, running over six people, including […]
2 charged in Microtel Inn & Suites robberies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing robbery charges following a pair of robberies at the Microtel Inn & Suites in late September, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers came to the Microtel Inn & Suites on 4304 Big Tree Way after getting a report of […]
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WXII 12
Man shot near Second and Green Tavern in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot near the Second and Green Tavern in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department said the shooting occurred early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. outside the business on North Green Street in the parking lot. Police said a man got into a fight in the parking lot when he was shot in the leg.
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
16-year-old charged in the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On Aug. 22, Forsyth County EMS came to the 1000 block of East 17th Street on a service call. At the scene, an unconscious woman was discovered behind the home suffering […]
Gallimore Dairy Road closed after tractor trailer hits powerlines in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Gallimore Dairy Road is closed following an accident involving downed powerlines and a tractor trailer, according to the High Point Fire Department. The accident occurred when a tractor trailer struck overhead powerlines and pulled them down. The lines have been removed from the tractor trailer and the driver was not […]
WXII 12
No credible threat at Northeast Guilford High
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High was placed briefly under lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received a report about a possible active shooter. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police investigated but said there was no credible threat at the...
Comments / 1