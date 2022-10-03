ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Inside heartbreaking plight of 'humpty dumpty' Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tracy Edwards who escaped but had survivor's guilt

By Christopher Eberhart, Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MAN who escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer and ended the serial killer's reign of terror "never recovered" from his trauma, his former defense attorney said.

Since Tracy Edwards escaped from Milwaukee murder house in July 1991 and testified, he became an addict, was in and out of homeless shelters, and arrested for allegedly throwing another homeless man off a bridge in 2011, his former lawyer Paul Ksicinski said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VJKB_0iK52Jxf00
Edwards infamously testified about his horror experience during Dahmer's trial Credit: Court TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJfqy_0iK52Jxf00
The serial killer was finally apprehended after Edwards managed to escape his Milwaukee home and alert police Credit: AFP

Edwards was heralded as a hero for ending Jeffrey Dahmer's killing spree, but Ksicinski told The U.S. Sun that Edwards never recovered and was like "Humpty Dumpty who could never be put back together again."

Ksicinkski, who represented Edwards after he was accused of tossing a man off a bridge, said if they went to trial, it would've been about Dahmer; not Edwards.

"I would say (Dahmer's name), and he would get this fixed stare and stare into space and not be there," Ksicinkski said.

"Leading up to it, he was homeless. he had no stability in his life because he was traumatized even in ways he probably doesn't even know. He was the forgotten piece of the Dahmer saga."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKl2C_0iK52Jxf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15atmP_0iK52Jxf00

After the Dahmer trial, Edwards wanted nothing to do with Dahmer, including taking part in the lawsuit against Dahmer's estate, his former lawyer said.

"Just imagine someone with a knife to you and saying, 'I'm going to eat your heart.' Imagine the smell. He was literally in a room with death," said Ksicinkski, who said Edwards suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and survivor's guilt.

"He was the one that got away. The Dahmer victim who lived. H felt like there was something bad about surviving," Ksicinkski said. "He self-medicated on the street over and over again."

He said the last time he spoke to Edwards was a few years ago when they planned a media event to push for better mental health treatment and raise awareness, but Edwards never showed.

"It's sad that he was drawn into another situation," Ksicinski said. "I'm thinking if he's even alive, maybe he's in a shelter under a different name.

"Tracy's story highlights the need for mental health," he said. "I saw it first hand. The DA (district attorney) believed what he was saying too because we resolved the case on positive terms, meaning he served his punishment but was correspondent to what happened with Dahmer."

EDWARDS' ESCAPE IN DAHMER'S WORDS

Dahmer persuaded Edwards to come with him to his Milwaukee apartment on July 22, 1991 to have a drink.

Once inside, Dahmer handcuffed Edwards, held him at knifepoint and forced him to watch The Exorcist, which was one of Dahmer's obsessions, according to FBI documents reviewed by The U.S. Sun.

"When he woke up, there was someone pounding on the door, and he answered the door and there were police officers standing there," according to the FBI documents, which redacted Edwards' name.

At some point, Dahmer told investigators that he passed out and "doesn't remember what happened," the FBI documents state.

Edwards still had the handcuffs on, the documents state.

Dahmer "panicked" and "didn't have time to make up a story," which he's done at least a half dozen times before when he was nearly caught, and allowed the police in, according to the FBI documents.

Officers found skulls and dozens of other body parts and arrested Dahmer that night.

Thanks to Edwards' testimony, Dahmer was convicted and was sent to prison before he was killed by a fellow inmate.

EDWARDS SPIRALED AFTER DAHMER

But putting the monster behind bars did little to ease Edwards' trauma, seeing him "self-medicate" with alcohol and drugs to block out his gruesome memories, Ksicinski said.

Edwards was first indicted for sexual battery involving a 14-year-old girl in his native Tupelo, Mississippi.

Then came charges of drug possession, theft, property damage, failure to pay child support and jumping bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUV0m_0iK52Jxf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0eQ9_0iK52Jxf00

According to reports, Edwards had been homeless since at least 2002.

Edwards agreed to a plea deal involving the bridge incident and served a year and a half in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rB6K0_0iK52Jxf00
Tracy Edwards' life spiralled out of control after his run-in with Jeffrey Dahmer Credit: Police Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjQrt_0iK52Jxf00
Ksicinski said the survivor described Dahmer's apartment as 'smelling like death' Credit: Milwaukee Police Department

Wilson ???
3d ago

So messed up how they foget about the victims, and make it all about Dahmer. People always worship the killers and nothing for the victims smdh 👎🏾🤦🏾‍♀️💯

7
Tiffaney the Enchanted
3d ago

A human was going to feast on him. That's like a Bear or Shark explaining the next steps in your death. Everything after that point is DIFFERENT...He needed comfort...badly.

6
It’s PAT!!!!!!
3d ago

When I googled Mr. Edwards after watching the series, it truly broke my heart to read what happened to him. I will say I was a bit shocked about him becoming a criminal but then yet understood where his bad decisions were from the trauma he had. He refuged himself in drugs & alcohol to ease his trauma, pain, & PTSD. He never overcame the part that he was a survivor but he got trapped in that room. I pray for him wherever he’s at because I will say what he went through, I would not wish it unto my worse enemy. It was sad to read about him and his destiny after his encounter with this monster. It is very clear, as bad as it sounds, he would have preferred to have been dead than tormented with those memories.

3
