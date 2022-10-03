Read full article on original website
Asset seizure was possible in original Bitcoin
On July 28, 2010, users discovered that they could “steal” another’s Bitcoin by simply prepending any locked script with OP_TRUE OP_RETURN. Since the opcode OP_RETURN halts execution of script (like a return function in any programming language), it would return the previous value on the stack, OP_TRUE, which returns a true condition allowing spending of anyone’s coins, regardless of their spending conditions.
Elon Musk v Twitter court fillings reveal a primitive understanding of the true power of Bitcoin—or do they?
The clash between the world’s richest man and his on-again, off-again attempt to buy embattled social media service Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR), has dominated tech and business headlines alike since April, when Elon Musk made an unsolicited, non-binding offer to purchase the platform for an eye-watering $43 billion and take the microblogging platform private.
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
Uzbekistan issues monthly charges for digital asset providers, warns stiff penalties for defaulting
Digital asset service providers in Uzbekistan have been ordered to pay monthly fees to prop up the country’s budget. According to official documents from the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP), the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Committee of the country, the enforcement of the new regime of charges will begin immediately.
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse
Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
Binance suspends BNB Chain after hacker creates millions of dollars in new coins
BNB Chain, Binance’s native contracts blockchain, suspended operations today after discovering an exploit that saw a large number of new BNB assets minted. The company’s estimates said the impact was between U.S.$70-110 million in BNB—which it is working to identify and contain before the hacker can gain control of funds.
Japan: ACA Group makes U-turn with planned BitFlyer Holdings acquisition
Global financial advisory ACA Group has pulled the plug on the proposed acquisition of Japanese firm BitFlyer Holdings. Bitflyer Holdings is the parent company of the digital asset exchange BitFlyer with a substantial portion of the Japanese market. ACA Group previously entered into an agreement with some BitFlyer shareholders to...
Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns amid revelations of $56M cash-out
Daniel Leon, the co-founder of bankrupt digital asset lender Celsius Network, stepped down from his role as the chief strategy officer at the firm, just a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky resigned. Leon founded Celsius in 2017 alongside Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein and has been a top executive...
Bitcoin beyond speculation: Mohammed Jega talks pushing BSV in Africa
Africa’s appetite for digital assets and blockchain technology is unmatched. The region is seizing the opportunities that this emerging technology presents, and with a majority of its population below 25 years, the stage is set for an explosion in blockchain adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is one of the people...
Mastercard launches Crypto Secure to identify digital asset risks for card issuers
Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) will launch Crypto Secure, a software tool for banks to identify fraudulent activity associated with digital asset businesses. The software comes from blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace, which Mastercard acquired in September 2021. The move comes as digital asset use becomes more mainstream and gains wider use outside...
Interested in Zero-Knowledge Proofs on BSV? Join the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon!
Would you like to be part of the movement to build a world of safe and secure data? sCrypt and the BSV Blockchain Association have partnered to organize the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Hackathon for developers looking to enter the challenging field of Zero-knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). The contest also aims to show how well these proofs fit into the Bitcoin (BSV) world, increasing privacy in the realm of digital contracts on a scalable blockchain.
Janet Yellen-led group: Digital assets could threaten financial stability if not regulated
A federal group charged with monitoring risks that threaten the United States financial system has called on U.S. lawmakers to speed up the formulation of regulations for the digital assets industry. The group, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warned that the industry could pose a systemic risk to America’s financial stability if not regulated.
Philippines’ UnionBank turns to distributed ledger technology to foster growth of SMEs
Financial institution UnionBank has revealed its plan to stimulate growth for the Philippines’ small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to Business Mirror, a local financial publication, the move by the commercial bank will involve using distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline processes in the ecosystem. The bank’s Innovation Campus...
BSV Blockchain Meetup Manila highlights utility of BSV enterprise blockchain
The Philippines is a global blockchain and digital assets hub, with the Southeast Asian country ranking behind Vietnam in this year’s Chainalysis Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index. The recent BSV Blockchain Meetup Manila sought to bring together this rapidly-growing industry to talk about the utility of blockchain technology beyond mere speculation, and it was a great success.
CFTC justified in issuing summons to Ooki DAO through help chat box, judge rules
In a case that has debunked the myth of decentralization and reminded “crypto bros” that hiding behind code won’t save them, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s unconventional move to issue summons to Ooki DAO members through a help chat box has been upheld by a California court.
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
Terra’s Yoo Mo arrested in South Korea
Terra’s Head of General Affairs, Yoo Mo, was arrested in South Korea on Thursday as part of a broader investigation into the cabal behind the LUNA and UST crash. Mo stands accused of violating the Capital Markets Act, fraud, breach of duty, and inflating token prices using bots. The...
VIP Reception in UAE’s Ras Al-khaimah to shine light on BSV blockchain adoption in the Middle East
As BSV blockchain adoption in the Middle East continues to soar, the BSV Blockchain Association is slated to hold a VIP Reception in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to shine a spotlight on how the massively scaling blockchain network can be integrated into diverse applications in the private and public sector.
Ousted Roche Freedman partner now wants Christen Ager-Hanssen deposed in lawsuit vs former firm
Jason Cyrulnik, the ousted Roche Freedman partner currently accusing the firm of seizing his share of a $60 million client fee paid in digital currency, is fighting to have Christen Ager-Hanssen deposed in his lawsuit against them. Cyrulnik is suing Roche Freedman and its partners for colluding in a scheme...
LAW・
Directly from one party to another…
This article was first published on Dr. Craig Wright’s blog, and we republished with permission from the author. A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution. The Bitcoin white paper is...
