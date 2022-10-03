ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky,Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

Which Pittsburgh Penguins could outperform their expectations in 2022-23?

The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins season begins in under two weeks as the organization looks to bounce back from a fourth consecutive first-round loss in the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the roster starting to take shape , it's the perfect time for some bold predictions.

Tristan Jarry Will Finish as a Vezina Trophy Finalist

The Penguins starting netminder enters the final year of his contract in 2022-23 and will be looking to improve his already high stock within the organization. Last season, Jarry was seventh in Vezina voting, finishing with career-high totals in wins (34), goals allowed average (2.42), and goals saved above expected (21.1).

Jarry finished the season in the top ten of every major goaltending category and is primed to have a repeat performance in 2022-23. With his backup, Casey DeSmith, entering the year on better footing, he should have to carry less of the load, allowing him to remain more consistent throughout the season.

Kasperi Kapanen Will Score 25 Goals

Kapanen is coming off the worst season of his career, scoring 32 points (11-21) in 79 games. But with the Penguins showing a vote of confidence with his new contract and a redefined role in the lineup, Kapanen could be on the verge of a career season.

Kapanen figures to slot into a bottom-six role to start the year while also getting more time on the penalty kill. With more space and Kapanen's blinding speed, Kapanen could create more rush opportunities for the 26-year-old winger. Also, odds are he is unlikely to replicate his extremely low 8.5 shooting percentage from last season, which could lead to more goals in 2022-23.

The Penguins Will Have Two 100-Point Scorers

It has been three seasons since the Penguins have had a player reach the century mark during a season (Sidney Crosby in 2018-19), but that ends this year. Not only will Crosby return to that plateau for the seventh time in his career, but so will Evgeni Malkin.

Malkin has only reached 100 points three times, most recently in the 2011-12 season. The 36-year-old center will enter the season healthy for the first time since 2019 and is looking to build off his strong showing at the end of last year.

For more bold predictions, check out the latest episode of the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

