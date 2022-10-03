ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate

While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge says Oath Keepers jury won't see 'death list'

US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Thursday that the jury in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case will not see a "death list" of Georgia election officials allegedly written by a defendant, saying that it is "too prejudicial." The document was found in a search of defendant Thomas Caldwell's home...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel's next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian. This will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents

Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump's attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN. The...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden's border chief, posing a test for McCarthy

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden's top official in charge of the southern border. Senior Republicans and a number of McCarthy allies are signaling little appetite...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oath Keepers trial: Takeaways from week 1

The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. As they began their case,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michael Avenatti appeals conviction and sentence for stealing nearly $300,000 from Stormy Daniels

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is appealing his sentence and conviction for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client Stormy Daniels. Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for forging Daniels' signature and redirecting portions of her book advance to cover his personal and business expenses.
CELEBRITIES

