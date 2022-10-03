Read full article on original website
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program. DACA, created in 2012, was intended to provide...
Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney joins Florida firm with longstanding GOP ties
Former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney has joined a Florida firm with ties to the former President, according to a person familiar with the arrangement and new court filings. Chris Kise, who has already collected $3 million in fees from Trump, has joined Continental PLLC, a boutique Miami-based law...
Prosecutors argue Graham should have to testify before grand jury in Georgia 2020 investigation
The Fulton County district attorney's office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham's ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is "essential" and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham, a...
Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
Judge says Oath Keepers jury won't see 'death list'
US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Thursday that the jury in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case will not see a "death list" of Georgia election officials allegedly written by a defendant, saying that it is "too prejudicial." The document was found in a search of defendant Thomas Caldwell's home...
Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the US attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter. The case against Biden narrowed earlier this year, and was a matter...
Judge reverses course and orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit
A federal judge who quashed subpoenas for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit is now reversing course and ordering the state's top law enforcement official to provide testimony. Paxton made headlines last week when he allegedly fled his home while a process server attempted...
January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel's next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian. This will...
Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump's attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN. The...
House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden's border chief, posing a test for McCarthy
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden's top official in charge of the southern border. Senior Republicans and a number of McCarthy allies are signaling little appetite...
Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to resign his Senate seat to become University of Florida president, source tells CNN
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a prominent voice in the Republican Party who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.
Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Oath Keepers trial: Takeaways from week 1
The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. As they began their case,...
Michael Avenatti appeals conviction and sentence for stealing nearly $300,000 from Stormy Daniels
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is appealing his sentence and conviction for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client Stormy Daniels. Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for forging Daniels' signature and redirecting portions of her book advance to cover his personal and business expenses.
Testimony sought from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in Georgia 2020 election probe
The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading...
Fulton County prosecutor investigating Trump aims for indictments as soon as December
The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election is aiming to quickly wrap up the grand jury's work after the midterm elections and could begin issuing indictments as early as December, sources familiar with the situation tell CNN. Fulton...
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues. "Look, we knew...
New Trump super PAC places first midterm ad buys in Ohio, Pennsylvania
The new super PAC launched by top allies of Donald Trump has placed its first television ad buys, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, to boost Republican Senate nominees endorsed by the former President with about a month to go before the midterm elections. According to AdImpact, MAGA, Inc. has so far...
First on CNN: White House releasing progress reports on agencies' efforts to combat climate change risks
The White House is unveiling a series of reports on Thursday detailing agencies' progress in steeling federal government facilities, programs and operations in the face of climate change. The progress reports come a year after more than 20 agencies released plans to ensure federal facilities and programs are resilient against...
