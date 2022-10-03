Read full article on original website
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
How one team of volunteers drove from South Dakota to Florida to provide aid to those in need from Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – “This ERV is named Paha Sapa. He is from the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Take care of him, and he will take care of you. Paha Sapa is Lakota, he loves all things.” That’s the sign posted inside the Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle that volunteers drove from Rapid City to Naples, Florida to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Two South Dakota schools received $200,000 for mining safety programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today that $985,284 in grants were awarded to 10 education and training programs around the country to support mining safety as part of the Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grant Program. Two colleges in South Dakota were selected for the grant:
Where does South Dakota rank among the hardest-working states?
Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
Big events happening this Native American Day weekend: Black Hills Powwow, Crazy Horse Marathon
Monday is Native American Day, and there are events happening throughout the region during the holiday weekend:. Friday – Sunday; event times vary. After a two-year hiatus, the Black Hills Powwow returns this Friday. The event pulls together dangers, singers, artisans, and vendors from across the U.S and Canada in an event with the theme “Come Dance With Us.”
Ardmore: South Dakota’s newest ghost town
Ardmore isn’t your typical South Dakota ghost town. Unlike most ghost towns, which tend to have been abandoned anywhere from the late 1800’s to the turn of the 20th century, Ardmore still had a small population as late as 1980 when the U.S Census last gathered data on it.
Who’s moving to South Dakota?
RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
South Dakota weather: What to do around your house and for your pets as the first freeze arrives
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the first freeze of the season on the forecast, it’s important to know what you need to do before the temperature drops. As the nights grow colder, the time of year is approaching to start scheduling or doing your own lawn and garden maintenance.
Three main factors heating costs are going up and how to minimize your bill
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As the temps go down, thermostats are turned up, and heating bills will follow in the same direction. According to Montana Dakota Utilities, customers can expect their heating bill to be about $30 higher per month, roughly $150 for the five month cold weather season for residential customers. MDU says weather will likely be the biggest factor for hearing costs.
Weather conditions favorable for Bovee Fire progress
BOVEE, Neb. — The Bovee Fire now stands at 18,932 acres and is 56% contained. Continued cool and moist weather Tuesday allowed firefighters to make additional progress on completing containment lines. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and the minimum RH will be near...
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
Check out what’s happening on the 1st day of the Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — After cancellations due to COVID-19 for the past two years, the Black Hills Powwow is starting Friday at The Monument, and the first day is filled with plenty of activities. Champion singers and dancers will fill the arena along with a great head staff. Some...
