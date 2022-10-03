Read full article on original website
The Scarlet Opera and the Machine
The Scarlet Opera and the Machine: Luka Bazulka of L.A. rockers the Scarlet Opera told us about his Florence and the Machine experience. Luka Bazulka: Back in 2018, Florence and the Machine played the Hollywood Bowl – I had never seen Florence live and in all my years of living in Los Angeles, I had never been to the Bowl. I could not have asked for a more perfect pairing of firsts. Danny [Zuker] and I grabbed a wildly overpriced Modelo and made our way to our seats. I didn’t really have any expectations – I’d been a fan of Florence since high school, even dressed my room all moody and witchy in college to enhance the listening experience of Ceremonials on repeat. I knew it would be ethereal, but nothing prepared me for how her feet would seemingly never touch the ground when she moved – for how she looked like the best of heaven and hell – for how she would wield her voice in a way that felt so primal then in an instant, pure and childish. If the artist is the child that survived, then Florence is an Artist. My favorite kind.
L.A. Weather Looks at Latina Life in the City (Excerpt)
Maria Amparo Escandón clearly loves Los Angeles as much we do and her new book L.A. Weather (Flatiron Books) conveys the complexities of the city that don’t always make it easy, especially as a Chicana. Escandón shares an intimate glimpse into Mexican family life, filled with tradition, music, food and love.With a diary format, the absorbing tale follows the struggles of the Alvarado family, delving into the lives of parents Oscar and Keila and their three grown daughters Claudia, Olivia and Patricia as they navigate the city and their careers– as a chef, an architect and a social-media expert, respectively.
CicLAvia Rolls Through the Heart of L.A. this Sunday
During the very first CicLAvia –the bike-driven gathering which closes L.A. roads to car traffic– thousands of people got the opportunity to see their city in a whole new way. The new perspective brought communities together out onto the streets, using people-powered modes of transportation: bikes, skates, skateboards, scooters and bodies (walking and running). The event’s success proved that Angelenos have a strong desire to connect with each other outside of their automobiles when the streets feel safe and welcoming. After pandemic cancellations and lockdowns, this is truer than ever.
DineLA And Chowderfest in Long Beach – Here’s What’s Popping Up
DineLA kicks off on Friday, Oct. 14 for two weeks of hundreds of lunch and dinner dining deals across the southland. Some highlights include a $65 three-course dinner at Redbird with choices of chicken liver mousse tartine, kabocha pumpkin soup, California sea bass, pork tenderloin and more, plus a choice of desserts.
