The Scarlet Opera and the Machine: Luka Bazulka of L.A. rockers the Scarlet Opera told us about his Florence and the Machine experience. Luka Bazulka: Back in 2018, Florence and the Machine played the Hollywood Bowl – I had never seen Florence live and in all my years of living in Los Angeles, I had never been to the Bowl. I could not have asked for a more perfect pairing of firsts. Danny [Zuker] and I grabbed a wildly overpriced Modelo and made our way to our seats. I didn’t really have any expectations – I’d been a fan of Florence since high school, even dressed my room all moody and witchy in college to enhance the listening experience of Ceremonials on repeat. I knew it would be ethereal, but nothing prepared me for how her feet would seemingly never touch the ground when she moved – for how she looked like the best of heaven and hell – for how she would wield her voice in a way that felt so primal then in an instant, pure and childish. If the artist is the child that survived, then Florence is an Artist. My favorite kind.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO