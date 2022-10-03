Read full article on original website
Principal Newsletter 10/3/2022
Reminder: THIS Thursday is McClure’s Curriculum Night! (6:30-8:00) Student Meals – Please add $ to account if able:. If your student gets school lunch please be aware of the following to options for payment:. Add to your child’s account:. We are seeing a number of students whose...
Move A Thon
On October 20th Loyal Heights Elementary will have a day devoted to fun, fitness, and community. The Move-A-Thon is a critical fundraising event for our school. All students, staff, families and friends are invited to participate; it happens RAIN or SHINE. We have a goal of raising $35,000 this year! Check out the 2018 video (Password: RunBeavers)
Friday 10/7 Message to Families
I hope you had a great sunny week! It was exciting to see our school filled with students and families last evening walking our halls and connecting with teachers as they shared curriculum in their classroom visits. After so long of not being able to welcome families into our school, Curriculum Night had a feeling of celebration to it. Thank you to the families, the students and the staff who made the evening fun and informative. See the information below for a great way to support our music department tomorrow, October 8th.
10/21/22 – Picture Make-Up and Retake Day
Yuen Lui Studio will photograph makeup and retake photos at Whittier Elementary on Friday, October 21. Preorder photos for the October 21 makeup/retake day here (select the October 2022 gallery; this is for families who have not placed a picture order for this school year) View and order photos that...
Drumline Meeting Time Change
Altered Meeting Time on Thursday, October 6 due to Curriculum Night:. Hello! We recognize this is late notice, but we realized that there could be some conflicts with families planning on attending Curriculum Night. To accommodate families who don’t live as close to the school, we will be holding a short first meeting for Drumline on Oct 6 so that families can get students home before Curriculum Night activities begin.
UNCF College and Career Fair
UNCF is hosting its annual College and Career Fair with over 20 Colleges and Universities on Sunday, October 16th. This event is at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall for 9th-12th grade students. Admission is free and panels, food, on-site admission, and activities will be available. We are also providing buses...
