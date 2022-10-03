I hope you had a great sunny week! It was exciting to see our school filled with students and families last evening walking our halls and connecting with teachers as they shared curriculum in their classroom visits. After so long of not being able to welcome families into our school, Curriculum Night had a feeling of celebration to it. Thank you to the families, the students and the staff who made the evening fun and informative. See the information below for a great way to support our music department tomorrow, October 8th.

