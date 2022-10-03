Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Climate systems 'breakdown' looms as coal investments soar
The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a "breakdown of our climate systems," according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald. As warnings from climate scientists "become more and more dire,"...
MySanAntonio
ExxonMobil told to reinstate terminated employees
IRVING – The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ordered ExxonMobil Corp. to immediately reinstate two employees and pay them more than $800,000 in back wages, interest and compensatory damages. A federal whistleblower investigation found the company terminated them illegally after suspecting them of leaking information to the Wall Street Journal.
MySanAntonio
Apple's €1.1 billion French antitrust fine slashed by 66%
Apple Inc. won a €728 million-euro ($715 million) reduction to the record €1.1 billion penalty it was hit with in 2020 for anti-competitive agreements with two favored distributors. The Paris court of appeals reduced Apple's total fine on Thursday to about €371.6 million, an official at France's antitrust...
