Climate systems 'breakdown' looms as coal investments soar

The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a "breakdown of our climate systems," according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald. As warnings from climate scientists "become more and more dire,"...
ExxonMobil told to reinstate terminated employees

IRVING – The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ordered ExxonMobil Corp. to immediately reinstate two employees and pay them more than $800,000 in back wages, interest and compensatory damages. A federal whistleblower investigation found the company terminated them illegally after suspecting them of leaking information to the Wall Street Journal.
Apple's €1.1 billion French antitrust fine slashed by 66%

Apple Inc. won a €728 million-euro ($715 million) reduction to the record €1.1 billion penalty it was hit with in 2020 for anti-competitive agreements with two favored distributors. The Paris court of appeals reduced Apple's total fine on Thursday to about €371.6 million, an official at France's antitrust...
