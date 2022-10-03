Report: Jamie Collins signing with Pats for fourth stint

Sports Final: Patriots rookies shine in OT loss vs. Packers 04:29

BOSTON -- Jamie Collins is coming back to New England. Again.

Mike Reiss reported Monday that the team is signing the veteran linebacker, with potential for Collins joining either the active roster or the practice squad for the time being.

Collins, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the 2013 draft. He was traded away in 2016, returned to New England for a year in 2019, and then came back last season after getting released by Detroit.

In total, Collins has played in 122 regular-season games, with 76 of them coming as a member of the Patriots. Last year, he recorded 20 total tackles with one sack and one interception in his 10 games with the Patriots.

Collins was a Second Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler back in 2015, and he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014.

Collins made a free-agent visit to the Patriots on Sept. 20. He also played for Matt Patricia in Detroit.