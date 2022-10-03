ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Jamie Collins signing with Pats for fourth stint

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSggz_0iK4zCDV00

Sports Final: Patriots rookies shine in OT loss vs. Packers 04:29

BOSTON -- Jamie Collins is coming back to New England. Again.

Mike Reiss reported Monday that the team is signing the veteran linebacker, with potential for Collins joining either the active roster or the practice squad for the time being.

Collins, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the 2013 draft. He was traded away in 2016, returned to New England for a year in 2019, and then came back last season after getting released by Detroit.

In total, Collins has played in 122 regular-season games, with 76 of them coming as a member of the Patriots. Last year, he recorded 20 total tackles with one sack and one interception in his 10 games with the Patriots.

Collins was a Second Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler back in 2015, and he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014.

Collins made a free-agent visit to the Patriots on Sept. 20. He also played for Matt Patricia in Detroit.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Matt Patricia
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Packers 04 29
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady picked a good time to bemoan "bad football" in NFL

BOSTON -- Over the course of his 80-year playing career -- give or take a few years there -- Tom Brady has seen the NFL look very different at various moments in history. When he entered the league, analysts were screaming "YOU GOT JACKED UP!" as quarterbacks got knocked out of games on insanely violent hits. Brady led the league with just 28 touchdown passes in 2002. Games were still played on AstroTurf.That's all to say, he's lived through different eras of football in the NFL.So, given Brady's incomparable level of experience, a reporter tabbed the quarterback as good recipient...
NFL
CBS Boston

Newest member of Patriots practice squad was working at pizza shop

FOXBORO - From a pizza shop to the practice squad, New England's newest rookie is now making more dough.The Patriots signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez on Wednesday after he was waived by the Denver Broncos.His boss, the owner of Uncle Maddio's Pizza in North Dakota, took to Facebook to congratulate him, saying "I never thought in a million years I would have a NFL player working for me."Now the 24-year-old out of Minot State University is on to working for coach Bill Belichick. We've got Sunday's Patriots-Lions game covered for you, starting at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay. After the game, you can watch Patriots 5th Quarter streaming on CBSBoston.com and on TV38 following Revolution-Fire FC coverage!
NFL
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth

BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Mac Jones listed as doubtful vs. Lions

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions. But the Patriots aren't expecting the quarterback to play, listing him as "doubtful" for Week 5.Jones was back on the practice field for the third straight day on Friday, limited again, but it appears he is not ready to play yet as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. With that, rookie Bailey Zappe is set to make his first career start against the Lions. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer -- who was placed on...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Jack Jones in line for another start Sunday vs. Lions

FOXBORO -- While much has been made about Bailey Zappe making his first career start on Sunday, the Patriots will also likely have another rookie starting at another important position.Jalen Mills missed Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, which is usually a good sign that players won't be suiting up on Sunday. He is one of six Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt.If Mills has to sit out a second straight game, rookie Jack Jones will probably get another start as New England's top cornerback when the team hosts the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. He got the start when...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Patriots-Lions What To Watch For

FOXBORO -- If the Patriots want to make some moves up the standings, now is the time to do it.Sure, they're likely going to be starting a rookie quarterback on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe getting the nod barring a miraculous recovery by Mac Jones' ankle. But this weekend's game against the Lions is the start of the softest part of New England's schedule, something the Patriots must take advantage of if they want to turn this thing around after a 1-3 start.After Detroit comes to town, the Patriots travel to Cleveland (2-2), host Chicago (2-2) on Monday Night Football, visit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Mac Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones played a little quarterback on Wednesday as a limited participant in New England's first practice of Week 5.Jones did have a noticeable limp when cameras were on him for the media portion of Wednesday's practice. That was expected, considering Jones is just 10 days removed from suffering a nasty high ankle sprain during New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. The quarterback still had difficulty moving around on Wednesday, but his participation in practice opens the window for a potential return Sunday when the Detroit Lions come to Gillette Stadium.Receiver Jakobi Meyers was also back at...
NFL
CBS Boston

Pat Patriot logo at midfield for Gillette throwback game

BOSTON -- The jerseys and the helmets won't be the only things with a retro look on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.The Patriots are going all out for the reintroduction of their Pat Patriot jersey, changing the look of the field for Sunday's game against the Lions.The midfield logo -- normally the current "Flying Elvis" logo -- has been changed to a massive Pat Patriot. The end zone font has also been changed to reflect the retro look. Signage surrounding the field and elsewhere around the stadium has also been changed to reflect the retro look.The Patriots are wearing their red jerseys and white helmets for the first time since 2012. The NFL instituted a new rule after that season which prevented teams from changing their helmets midseason. With that rule coming off the books for this season, the Patriots are capitalizing on a throwback look that has resonated with fans young and old.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mac Jones practices for third straight day

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was back on the practice field for the third straight day on Friday. That doesn't mean he'll start when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it's a good sign that the injured quarterback is making progress.Jones made some throws during the media portion of Friday's practice as he works his way back from what has been reported as a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. He even did a little dancing, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Chances are Mac won't be...
NFL
CBS Boston

Red Sox beat Rays 6-3 in season finale

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Russell Wilson gives Richard Sherman flashbacks to Super Bowl loss

BOSTON -- When Richard Sherman inked his contract to join the Thursday Night Football broadcasting crew, he couldn't have known that he was signing up to relive his own personal football trauma. Yet just a month into the job, with former teammate Russell Wilson playing in the nationally televised spectacle, Sherman was forced to go through some things in front of a national audience.The triggering moment came at the end of the Colts' overtime win over the Broncos in Denver. With the Colts kicking a successful field goal to begin overtime, the Broncos needed a field goal to tie and...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy