Inside the world's biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water. "Historically, we often thought of water as being a developing-country problem, but it goes much deeper than that," Omar Moufti, product strategist for thematic and sector exchange-traded funds at BlackRock Inc., said in an interview.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO