Mexico's inflation below expectations as Banxico hikes rates
Mexico and Chile showed signs of peaking headline inflation last month as policymakers from both nations weigh how much longer to hike interest rates. Official data published on Friday showed Mexico's consumer prices rose 8.7% from a year earlier, unchanged from August and below the 8.75% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Chile's annual inflation eased to 13.7% from 14.1%, marking the first slowdown since early last year.
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
Business Highlights: OPEC+ output cut, 'Best Before' labels
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.
Climate systems 'breakdown' looms as coal investments soar
The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a "breakdown of our climate systems," according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald. As warnings from climate scientists "become more and more dire,"...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally. The Norwegian...
Rep. Pfluger: OPEC cuts highlight need for US oil
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations announced Wednesday they will cut production 2 million barrels a day beginning in November. Rep. August Pfluger, the San Angelo Republican whose District 11 includes a chunk of the Permian Basin, said the move highlights the need to support domestic oil and natural gas producers.
Key bridge linking Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion
The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea, a hated symbol of the Kremlin’s occupation of the southern Ukrainian peninsular, has been hit by a massive explosion on the span that carries railway traffic. Images from the bridge showed a fiercely burning fire engulfing at least two railway carriages from...
BlackRock fund bets rich world is likely to face a water crisis
Inside the world's biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water. "Historically, we often thought of water as being a developing-country problem, but it goes much deeper than that," Omar Moufti, product strategist for thematic and sector exchange-traded funds at BlackRock Inc., said in an interview.
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad.
Yellen calls for World Bank overhaul including scaled-up lending
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will propose changes for the World Bank and regional development banks Thursday, pushing them to move beyond country-specific loans to address global threats and speed the flow of private capital to poor and emerging economies. "The evolution of these banks will require changes to incentives, operating...
First U.S. cobalt mining operation to begin after more than 30-year hiatus
Booming demand for batteries powering the world's shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after at least a 30-year hiatus. Australia-based Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits "at the top of the table" in terms of national security, said Crocker.
