FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Popular sitcom getting reboot treatment

A popular sitcom is getting the reboot treatment after years of discussion. And a big city adventure for a beloved cartoon pup. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
TV SERIES
Jack McBrayer show teaches kindness and compassion

MILWAUKEE - It's a show that encourages kindness, compassion, and imagination. It was so well-loved, Apple TV+ brought it back for a second season. Gino Salomone recently chatted with actor Jack McBrayer about ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.’
MILWAUKEE, WI

