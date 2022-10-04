Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Is rookie Romeo Doubs the new Packers WR1?
The Green Bay Packers' offense started slowly Sunday, scoring only seven first-half points against the Patriots. When Aaron Rodgers found himself looking for an answer in the second half, it was not veteran Randall Cobb, second-round pick Christian Watson or presumptive WR1 Allen Lazard he looked for. It was fourth-round rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron
The New York Giants are working out free agent quarterbacks Tuesday, including Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The workouts come amid problems at QB, where Daniel Jones is nursing an injured ankle and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, with Saquon Barkley running the wildcat formation at quarterback to end the game. ...
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know what's going on because I...
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery, QB Russell Wilson 'limited'
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered significant knee damage on Sunday and is done for the season. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Williams would have surgery and be placed on season-ending injured reserve. NFL Network reported Williams has multiple ligament tears, including the ACL and lateral collateral ligament. Quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited if the Broncos held a practice on Monday, Hackett said. Wilson's right should was...
Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, unseating Mitchell Trubisky atop the depth chart entering Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the move Tuesday on the heels of turning to Pickett in the second half of last week's loss to the New York Jets. The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are in their first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5. The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the […]
WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos-Colts game before 'TNF'
The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video. After facing the Colts on Thursday, the Broncos will get a mini bye this weekend before going on the road for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
