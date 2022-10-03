Chelsea Planning to Sign ‘One of the Finest Young Defensive Talents’ Who May Only Cost £45 Million

Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy
Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: AC Milan Have Not Been in Talks for Defender Who Is the ‘Future’ of Chelsea
Recently, there have been several reports suggesting that AC Milan were in talks with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah, a player who has previously been described as the “future of this club” by Chelsea teammate Thiago Silva. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed this is not the case,...
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
Comments / 0