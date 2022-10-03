David Ornstein: Chelsea ‘Committed’ to Paying Major Fee for Bundesliga’s Best Player in 2023 – He’s Already Agreed a Pre-Contract

Read full article on original website
Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy
Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
Fabrizio Romano: AC Milan Have Not Been in Talks for Defender Who Is the ‘Future’ of Chelsea
Recently, there have been several reports suggesting that AC Milan were in talks with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah, a player who has previously been described as the “future of this club” by Chelsea teammate Thiago Silva. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed this is not the case,...
Chelsea Remain in ‘Pole Position’ for Bundesliga Star With ‘No Weaknesses’
While Chelsea look to be closing in on a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that it is not too late for other clubs to hijack the deal with interest thought to be high. Romano reveals that both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could...
South American Striker Remains ‘Very Happy’ at the Club Amidst Tottenham Hotspur Interest
Fresh off of a Champions League win over Barcelona, Inter Milan will visit Sassuolo this weekend. One of the key men for the Italian giants is Lautaro Martinez, and his future has been up in the air in recent years. Amidst interest from elsewhere in Europe, the Inter Milan striker is content at the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
‘Nothing Will Be Decided’: Barcelona Get Slight Boost as Famed Ballon d’Or Winner Refusing to Enter Contract Extension Talks
Lionel Messi has not held any official discussions with Paris Saint-Germain’s representatives over the extension of his contract at the club, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has less than a year remaining on his current deal, which is set to expire at the end of this season.
‘We’re Well Equipped in That Position’: Manchester United Receive Boost as Bayern Munich Rule Out Move for ‘Special Talent’
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has ruled out a potential move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for next year. This should be a boost for Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool – who are all interested in signing him in the 2023 summer transfer window. Bayern Munich Will Not...
Last Word SC Radio: Sally Yates Report Fallout, MLS Decision Day 2022
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? Dan and Matt are back this week for another episode of Last Word SC Radio. We break down the fallout from the U.S. Soccer Sally Yates report on the NWSL and Women’s Soccer culture of abuse, harassment, and the lack of accountability. We then discuss all things MLS Decision 2022. This includes LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield, seeding races in both conferences, the final playoff race, and the three effective playin games that will decide it. In the Round Table, we predict those games.
