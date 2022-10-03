David Ornstein: Chelsea ‘Committed’ to Paying Major Fee for Bundesliga’s Best Player in 2023 – He’s Already Agreed a Pre-Contract

PODCAST – What’s up Internet? Dan and Matt are back this week for another episode of Last Word SC Radio. We break down the fallout from the U.S. Soccer Sally Yates report on the NWSL and Women’s Soccer culture of abuse, harassment, and the lack of accountability. We then discuss all things MLS Decision 2022. This includes LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield, seeding races in both conferences, the final playoff race, and the three effective playin games that will decide it. In the Round Table, we predict those games.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO