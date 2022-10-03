ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Ornstein: Chelsea ‘Committed’ to Paying Major Fee for Bundesliga’s Best Player in 2023 – He’s Already Agreed a Pre-Contract

By Uttiyo Sarkar
lastwordonsports.com

Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy

Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Robert Lewandowski
lastwordonsports.com

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’

Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
lastwordonsports.com

Last Word SC Radio: Sally Yates Report Fallout, MLS Decision Day 2022

PODCAST – What’s up Internet? Dan and Matt are back this week for another episode of Last Word SC Radio. We break down the fallout from the U.S. Soccer Sally Yates report on the NWSL and Women’s Soccer culture of abuse, harassment, and the lack of accountability. We then discuss all things MLS Decision 2022. This includes LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield, seeding races in both conferences, the final playoff race, and the three effective playin games that will decide it. In the Round Table, we predict those games.
MLS

