Food & Drinks

CNET

National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals

National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day

If you really dig into it, you'd probably find that there is at least one food holiday every day of the year. If not every day, pretty close to it. There are a lot of days with more than one. National Pepperoni Pizza Day and National Queso Day landed on the same day in September. However, there's a big difference between, say, National Pumpkin Day on October 26 and National Coffee Day on September 29. You will find a lot of perks enticing you to celebrate coffee, while pumpkin day is just kind of there.
Greyson F

Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
