Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
PBMC Nurse Sharon McDermott retires after 45 years of caring for Midcoast patients, and their nurses
ROCKPORT — Fresh out of nursing school in 1977, Sharon McDermott landed a job as a fledgling RN at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. This week, she is packing up her office and her plants, departing her position as Director of Acute and Clinical Care, from which she oversees 150 nurses.
penbaypilot.com
Hands Over Heart Reiki opens in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Hands Over Heart Reiki studio celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. According to owner Rachel Glaser, the Pen Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide the big scissors for the event at 509 Rockland Street, in Rockport. Attending...
penbaypilot.com
Popular ‘Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in November
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
Frank J. Baudanza, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Frank J. Baudanza, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, October 5, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Rockland, July 2, 1939 he was the son of Francesco and Eleanor Gray Baudanza. Educated locally he was a 1958 graduate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Valli Geiger is experienced, intelligent representative who sees world through lens of a compassionate nurse
What does a nurse bring to an elected position in the State legislature?. A nurse wants to take care of us, listens to our struggles, offers solutions and can connect us to important resources and individuals to keep our lives healthy. My neighbor Valli Geiger is a nurse and is running for another term as a State representative.
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Steven MacDonald
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Steven MacDonald responds:
penbaypilot.com
Proud to support Chip Curry’s reelection to Maine State Senate
I am retired after 44 years as a teacher and administrator in Waldo County. I have also served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations that have or still do provide needed services to the greater Belfast community. In these various roles, I have had occasion to work with many state legislators, and so it is with knowledge and experience that I can say Chip Curry is one of the best.
penbaypilot.com
22nd Annual Fling Into Fall in Searsport, Oct. 7-8
SEARSPORT — The Town of Searsport is decking the halls for fall with its 22nd Annual Fling Into Fall celebration on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. Town-wide activities include home and business decorating contest. Pumpkin and scarecrow competitions. A live band at the Public Safety Building Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 26-30. Camden. Rupert W. Scofield and Lorraine O’Hara to Lorraine O’Hara, Lorraine O’Hara Revocable Trust, Rupert Scofield, and Rupert Scofield Revocable Trust. Gerald A. Bailey and Gale Bailey to Bailey...
penbaypilot.com
Tobby W. Stinson, obituary
WASHINGTON — Tobby W. Stinson, 45, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, leaving behind his dad, Walter Stinson, and his partner Mary of South Hope; his brother, Corey Sukeforth of Camden; his sister, Tiffeny McDonald of Searsport; and his sons Evan and Zachary and their mother Jen of Jefferson.
penbaypilot.com
Mark A. Bartholomew, obituary
ST. GEORGE — Major (US Army retired) Mark A. Bartholomew was born March 19, 1940, in Ware, Massachusetts to Colonel Lisle Bartholomew and Vera Mensch Bartholomew. Diagnosed with aggressive cancer on Monday, September 19, he died peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
foxbangor.com
State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
penbaypilot.com
Kris Johnson, obituary
Kris Johnson. Artist. Dog rescuer. Mother. Collector of Cherished Things and People. Force to be reckoned with. Words cannot fully encompass the opinionated, stalwart, passionate, productive person she was and the enviable life she led. Eleanor Kristin McLaughlin Johnson was born May 29, 1941 to Irishman Edmund Fennessy McLaughlin and...
penbaypilot.com
Harriette L. Masalin, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Harriette Louise Masalin, 86, of Lincolnville, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Woodland Memory Care in Rockland. Born in Portland on July 14, 1936, she was the daughter of Franklin and Emma (Warren) McFarland and attended Portland schools. On February 9, 1955, Harriette married David Reino...
penbaypilot.com
Lucy Mae Dublin, notice
BELFAST — Lucy Mae Dublin, 92, of Belfast, passed away on October 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. At her request, there will not be any service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
Central Maine Town to Send Relief Checks to Residents to Assist With Rising Property Taxes
It's no secret that everything is getting more expensive these days. Literally everything. From the fuel you put into your vehicle to the fuel you use to heat your home, it's all becoming too much to handle for thousands of Mainers across the state. Additionally, trying to handle a mortgage...
Comments / 0