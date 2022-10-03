Kentucky Football Bowl Projections after the Ole Miss loss

(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We don’t need national media members to tell us this, but the Cats really squandered a big opportunity in Oxford. Kentucky’s 22-19 loss to Ole Miss is reflected in this week’s bowl projections. Last week, the Cats were penciled into the Citrus or Sugar Bowl; now, they’ve slipped a rung to the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl, per most prognosticators. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, who has Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, said the Cats were the team that hurt themselves the most in college football this week.

“Undefeated, ranked No. 7, no Alabama on the schedule — things were set up nicely for Kentucky to pursue a historic season. And maybe that can still happen, but the Wildcats’ 22-19 loss to Ole Miss derailed things for now.”

Ugh. Here’s the rundown of all the major bowl projections.

The Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma is intriguing, but give me Florida over Houston any day.